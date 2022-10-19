LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Seven Results

LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Seven has crowned DRX and Rogue worthy of moving onto the Quarter-Finals. More details below.

The tournament so far has delivered stellar performances from some teams and absolute destruction of a reputation for others. NA hasn’t had a good time this tournament since none of their teams has made it to the Quarter-Finals. C9 and EG are out of the tournament, while 100 Thieves hang on by a thread.

Let us take a look at what happened during the final decider matches of Group C that decides which teams make it to the Quarter-Finals.

LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Seven



DRX is back in full force, taking the top spot of the Groups. It is good news for DRX fans since they looked out of form for the first three days. However, they made a comeback when needed, going 5-2 in the final standings of Group C. However, GAM Esports and TOP Esports got the short stick as DRX and Rogue knocked them out of the tournament.

Rogue had a scoreline of 4-3, which is not dominant but is better than what most teams have done this tournament. Even powerhouses like Fnatic were knocked out from the early goings. Now, the competition will be against the absolute best, and there is no room for errors.

Rogue won the first match against GAM, while GAM won the 2nd match against TOP Esports. DRX dominated the next two matches against Rogue and GAM, respectively. This act was enough to qualify for the Quarter-finals, but they went a step further and beat Rogue for the tiebreaker for the first-place spot.

However, DRX lost to TOP Esports in the second last match. TOP even won the match before that against Rogue. Even though they beat the strongest two teams consecutively, they did not manage to qualify. However, the fans will remember TOP’s performance since they went out fighting.

The poorest performance was given by GAM, as they went home with a scoreline of 1-5.

