“This year felt really really competitive for the west” Santorin opens up about their loss in LOL Worlds Groups

Santorin talks about what happened in the tiebreaker loss, and what is going in the NA vs EU rivalry in LOL Worlds in his interview with Travis Gafford.

For Team Liquid’s 2021 LOL season, Santorin and Alphari joined the roster, replacing Broxah and Impact. They won the Lock-In tournament and placed 2nd in the Spring Season.

Armao was a jungle stand-in for Santorin, who was not playing due to health issues. Team Liquid placed 2nd after losing 0-3 against 100 Thieves in LCS Summer 2021. Due to this, they qualified directly to the Worlds 2021 group stage.

Even in League Of Legends Worlds 2021, Team Liquid gave an amazing showing in the groups. They made it to the tiebreaker stage despite their recent disadvantages. However, GEN.G defeated Team Liquid in the tiebreaker match, and thus team Liquid is now out of Worlds 2021.

Santorin’s Views on why Team Liquid Lost the Tiebreaker



Santorin presented his views regarding the Team Liquid tiebreaker loss. He stated, “I mean obviously, there were a lot of nerves and it’s very intense games so I feel like both sides were making a lot of crucial mistakes we just made a couple too many “. Santorin further mentioned, ” I actually like to say that our micro is not that good today, um, so I consider that the biggest issue and I think everyone could have played better individually but also like I’m still like happy with, uh, how we did overall“.

How Worlds 2021 reflected on NA vs EU meta

This year was pretty good for North American teams even though only Cloud9 was able to qualify for the playoffs. Every single year for a player in America, it’s kind of felt like the skill gap keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Santorin said that “if I look at any other team in the entire tournament I feel like they make a lot of sloppy mistakes they’re really inconsistent and for me, that’s why as this year felt really really competitive for the west“. He also added, “I’m really happy this year went like that. Because as an American there are always these things where it’s like why should I keep playing because the second we go to worlds we just get absolutely stumped“.

