ESports

“This year felt really really competitive for the west” Santorin opens up about their loss in LOL Worlds Groups

Santorin of team liquid
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
“Almost every game someone tries recruiting me to their team”: Bradley Beal hilariously reveals that players around the league try to pull him away from the Wizards
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
Santorin of team liquid
“This year felt really really competitive for the west” Santorin opens up about their loss in LOL Worlds Groups

Santorin talks about what happened in the tiebreaker loss, and what is going in the…