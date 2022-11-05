LoL Worlds 2022 Prize Pool : How much money will each team get in League of Legends Worlds 2022
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Sat Nov 05 2022
The LoL Worlds 2022 Prize Pool is $2,250,000, the first gets $489,500 while the second and third get $333,750 and $178,000 respectively.
LoL Worlds 2022 Prize Pool Distribution
The total prize pool for the tournament is $2,250,000, as we discussed earlier. However, this pool is divided into smaller parts of its percentages which the teams will receive. The Winners will receive the majority of the prize pool, which is 22%, translating to $489,500.
The second-place winner will receive 15% of the proceedings with $333, 750 while the third place will receive 8% of the loot with $178,000 in prize money. These prize pools will keep dwindling down the line as they move to teams who have placed lower on the table.
Now, places 5th to 9th will receive 4.5% of the proceedings with $100,125, while the 9th and 10th teams will receive 2.5% of the contributions, .i.e $55,625. The teams who have placed 11th to 14th receive 2.375% of the proceedings, which roughly translates to $53,000.
Now, let us discuss the lowest percentages of prizes the teams will receive.
- 15th – 16th – 2.25% – $50,062.50
- 17th – 18th – 1.75% – $38,937.50
- 19th – 20th – 1.5% – $33,375
- 21st – 22nd – 1 % – $22,250
- 23rd – 24th – 0.75%- $16,687
Some teams are already eliminated, as the Quarter-Finals will start in 2 days at the time of writing this. But the prize pool is this high because this tournament is one of the most highly anticipated ones in the world of League. In addition to the prize, the winner will also receive the coveted Summoner’s Cup.
Also Read: LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Seven Results
This prize pool is the same as last year. However, it is only a preliminary count before the count of the Champions Skins set bundle. The Quater Finals will begin on the 21st of October, while the Finals will take place around November.