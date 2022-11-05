LoL Worlds 2022 Prize Pool : How much money will each team get in League of Legends Worlds 2022

The LoL Worlds 2022 Prize Pool is $2,250,000, the first gets $489,500 while the second and third get $333,750 and $178,000 respectively.

LoL Worlds is the tournament for the best teams in the world to duke it out and test their mettle. However, the prize pool for these tournaments is insane. Including this year’s prize pool, Riot has given the tournament winners millions of dollars worth of money.

Today we will look at the prize pool for LoL Worlds 2022 in detail. We will also analyze how much percentage of the money the winning teams get.

LoL Worlds 2022 Prize Pool Distribution



The total prize pool for the tournament is $2,250,000, as we discussed earlier. However, this pool is divided into smaller parts of its percentages which the teams will receive. The Winners will receive the majority of the prize pool, which is 22%, translating to $489,500.

The second-place winner will receive 15% of the proceedings with $333, 750 while the third place will receive 8% of the loot with $178,000 in prize money. These prize pools will keep dwindling down the line as they move to teams who have placed lower on the table.

Now, places 5th to 9th will receive 4.5% of the proceedings with $100,125, while the 9th and 10th teams will receive 2.5% of the contributions, .i.e $55,625. The teams who have placed 11th to 14th receive 2.375% of the proceedings, which roughly translates to $53,000.

Now, let us discuss the lowest percentages of prizes the teams will receive.

15th – 16th – 2.25% – $50,062.50

17th – 18th – 1.75% – $38,937.50

19th – 20th – 1.5% – $33,375

21st – 22nd – 1 % – $22,250

23rd – 24th – 0.75%- $16,687

Some teams are already eliminated, as the Quarter-Finals will start in 2 days at the time of writing this. But the prize pool is this high because this tournament is one of the most highly anticipated ones in the world of League. In addition to the prize, the winner will also receive the coveted Summoner’s Cup.

This prize pool is the same as last year. However, it is only a preliminary count before the count of the Champions Skins set bundle. The Quater Finals will begin on the 21st of October, while the Finals will take place around November.