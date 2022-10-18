The LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Eight was the final day of Group Stages. It saw Gen.G and Royal Never Give up going to the Quarter-Finals.

The Worlds 2022 groups stage finally ended with Gen.G and Royal Never Give Up making it to the Quarter-Finals. Group D was filled with potential. The matches were nail-biting, with every team giving their all to make it to the next stage. Let us break down the results of matches and the team’s performances.

LoL Worlds 2022 Groups Day Eight Results



The last day of groups had the fans seated in a topsy-turvy engagement as Royal Never Give Up and Gen.G make it to the Quarter-Finals. However, this meant that Flying Oyster and 100 Thieves were knocked out of the tournament for good. However, Flying Oyster had good performances before the days leading up to their elimination.

On the other hand, 100 Thieves and NA, in general, flopped in the tournament. 100 Thieves managed to pick up a victory against Flying Oyster in the day’s first match but failed to follow up afterward. Gen.G beat Flying Oyster, which led the CTBC to spiral downward.

Oyster even lost their last game against Royal Never Give Up, thus ending the tournament in a streak of losses. RNG beat 100 Thieves in the next match, and so did Gen.G in the match after that. The 100 Thieves were looking to pick up the momentum but failed. Thus, even 100 Thieves ended the tournament on a losing streak.

Toward the end, there were two matches between RNG and Gen.G: a locking of horns. RNG won the first match, while Gen.G won the second. The Quarter-Finals will have strong teams facing off against each other. The first match is Intel Esports Club facing off against Rogue.

T1 will face off against Royal Never Give up, which will be a banger of a match. Gen.G will take on DWG KIA while DRX goes up against Edward Gaming. It will only get tougher from now on as teams try their best strategy and tactical play for the road to Semis.

