Marvel’s Midnight Suns Team releases an Animated Prequel

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Developer team released a Prequel video that tackles the story of the game’s main villain.

As Marvel continues their dominance in all media aspects, the Midnight Suns production team brings us one of five videos that tell the origin story of the game’s villain. Lilith, the Mother of Demons, is the video’s center point.

It is evident by the animation style of the video that Marvel is putting a lot of effort into promoting the game and the Midnight Suns. Let us give you a rundown of the video.

Also Read: Everything new in Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse

Salem Sisters | Prequel Video



The story starts in the 1600s in Salem, where it shows the story of two sisters, now on opposite sides of the war.

We come to know that a disease plagued Lilith’s child and husband. Due to this, she went to Shaw for help. But she discovers that Shaw possesses the Darkhold, which prompts both sisters to fight and seal him.

Lilith takes possession of the Darkhold and seeks to cure her child until The Caretaker (her sister) stops her. Lilith escapes after The Caretaker spares her and promises to take care of Lilith’s Child.

The story then transitions back to the present, in which the Caretaker explains the contingency plans to defeat Lilith. She reveals the missing page of The Darkhold is in possession of Johnny Blaze, the Ghost Rider. The mysterious figure listening to the story is shown to be Dr. Strange.

The final shots are a montage of fan favorites, including Scarlet Witch, Robbie Reyes, Blade, and the new hero, The Hunter. The animation style of this short episode is beautiful, and four more videos will come before the game’s release.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will release on December 2nd on all consoles, including Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Playstation 4 and 5, and Microsoft Windows.

It will feature 13 playable characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Magik, Ghost Rider, Blade, Scarlet Witch, Dr.Strange, Wolverine, Venom, Nico, and Storm. The game is a turn-based strategy game with a third-person perspective.

Also Read: F1 22 update 1.15 adds DLSS 3 support, updated liveries, and more: Full patch notes listed