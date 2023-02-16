Michael Jordan Airball Free Throw: Has Bulls Legend Missed Everything From the Charity Stripe Like LeBron James?

Michael Jordan is commonly acknowledged as the greatest player to play basketball. The 6ft 6″ guard had the ability to make his opponents tremble in their boots, and change the course of the game at any given point. Known for being a cold-blooded winner, Jordan was a savant of the game.

Having won six NBA Championships, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, and so much more, Jordan hung up his boots in 2003 for the final time. While MJ had his way around the point, he also had an excellent jumper. Known for hitting lots of clutch buckets, MJ solidified his position as an incredible all-around player.

When it comes to Jordan, naming any aspect of his game as underrated feels like a blatant lie. However, there is one aspect that isn’t given as much attention as it should be: his free throw shooting.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant Would Never Do That!”: Former WNBA Player Lisa Leslie Once Came Out With Strong Take on R*pe Allegations

Did Michael Jordan Airball Free Throws?

Michael Jordan played 1,251 games in his entire NBA career. Of those, 179 games were in the postseason, and 1,072 came in the regular season. In that time, Jordan attempted 8,772 free throws, making 7,327 of them. That’s a career free-throw shooting percentage of 83.5%. His shooting from the charity stripe wasn’t all that different in the playoffs. MJ attempted 1766 free throws, making 1463 of them, shooting at a clip of 82.84%.

These are incredible numbers for someone who attempted 8.2 free throws per game. When it comes to shooting from the charity stripe, air balls aren’t something that one ever hears about His Airness. As far as I can see, Michael Jordan did not air ball free throws in the NBA.

Instead, people often recall the encounter where he made free throws with his eyes closed.

31 YEARS AGO TODAY 🐐

Michael Jordan trolled a rookie Mutombo by shooting a free throw with his eyes closed. MJ finished with 37 PTS (7-7 FT) “This one’s for you, baby!” pic.twitter.com/fsuuYU0B9s — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 23, 2022

Along with making free throws with his eyes closed, MJ also got his iconic Jumpman logo by literally jumping off the free throw line and dunking the ball in.

“Looked like he was in an F-16 that time.” Michael Jordan shut down the dunk contest with his iconic free-throw line dunk 35 years ago today 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ENlBdQekIL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2022

On the other hand, his contemporary in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, has a career percentage of 73.5% from the charity stripe.

Also Read: “LeBron James Solidified It With the Scoring Record”: Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett Rank Michael Jordan 2nd As the GOAT

LeBron James air-balling free-throws sparks Jordan searches

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers took on the New Orleans Pelicans. For the first time since becoming the NBA’s Scoring King, LeBron James took the floor. In his return after a three-game absence, LBJ seemed to have been out of touch with his free-throw shooting.

With a minute left in the 3rd quarter, LBJ blatantly air-balled a free throw.

LeBron James airball pic.twitter.com/L0ZBSNdb3m — That’s a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) February 16, 2023

However, this isn’t the first time ‘The King’ has done it. Back in 2019, he did just the same, and Skip Bayless sure called him out for it.

Did Michael Jordan EVER air-ball a free throw in his NBA career??? I can’t imagine. LeBron sure has. Happened again last night. If he’s the Best Player on the Planet, it’s Mars. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 27, 2019

Even though LeBron has accomplished more than almost any player on the planet, it will always be difficult for him to surpass Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.

Also Read: “Prioritize Winning Over Record-Breaking”: Skip Bayless Taunts LeBron James For Focusing on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Title