“LeBron James Solidified It With the Scoring Record”: Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett Rank Michael Jordan 2nd As the GOAT

The GOAT debate has always been a conversation that has haunted LeBron James.

Despite being one of the frontrunners for the prestigious title, Michael Jordan is always given the upper hand thanks to his resume, which is highlighted by a 6-0 record in the Finals.

Even though Bron has one of the most stellar trophy cabinets – 4 MVPs, 4 championships, 4 Finals MVPs, 19 All-Star appearances, and 18 All-NBA selections – he hasn’t been considered the GOAT by many basketball enthusiasts around the world.

However, after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a huge majority favors LBJ to dethrone His Airness for the same ongoing argument.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett laud LeBron James

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are a few players that were lucky enough to witness facing the wrath of both MJ and James.

After the Los Angeles Lakers superstar crossed the 38,387-point mark, the former Boston legends couldn’t stop praising the 6-foot-9 forward.

Commending the 38-year-old’s ability to deal with pressure and longevity, the two Hall-Of-Famers regarded King James as their pick for the GOAT debate. On an episode of “KG Certified”, the duo said:

Paul: This conversation, man… He might be the GOAT. I think that right there, probably solidified it. And this is the reason why – he put himself in a place, where I don’t see nobody passing him in our lifetime in scoring, for one. Two, when you look at his accolades and you look how the longevity and then you look at the biggest part of it, was the expectations coming out of high school. That type of pressure.

Garnett: I mean, we put Cat (Michael Jordan) when Cat was King of Kings. It is what it is, this is the changing of the guard of everything we’ve known the game to be and this is the first part of the transition of now Bron being King of the Hill.

Bron’s stats in Year 20

The Purple & Gold are in the midst of yet another disastrous season. Sitting 13th in the stacked Western Conference, Darvin Ham’s boys have an awful 27-32 record.

Despite the team’s struggles, LeBron has been playing great basketball. In Year 20, at the age of 38, the future Hall-Of-Famer has managed to average 30 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7 assists per game.

Sitting merely 3 games behind the 8th-seeded NOLA, and with 23 games remaining in the 2022-2023 campaign, Bron can very well help the LA-based franchise push to clinch a playoff berth.

