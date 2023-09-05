Michael Jordan ‘Battling Defenders’ in a Pickup Game Following Winning 5th Championship Resurfaces 4 Years After Devin Booker’s ‘Double Team’ Complaint

4 years after a video of Devin Booker complaining about double teams did the rounds on social media, an old video of Michael Jordan battling it out with a relatively unknown face during an open run like it was a game 7 resurfaced on Instagram. At that time Michael Jordan was on the cusp of his second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, yet he displayed a remarkable commitment to honing his craft. Even after clinching his fifth NBA championship, he didn’t rest on his laurels, he put on the moves like he would in a game situation. On the other hand, we fast forward to the modern era, where Devin Booker, considered one of the brightest stars and is yet to win a chip, was caught complaining about double teams during a private open run hosted by coach Chris Johnson featuring other NBA players.

In reality, it shows the stark contrast with how both the stars approach competition even in informal settings, proving yet again that mentality is what separates the greatest from the great.

Michael Jordan’s intensity compared to Devin Booker

As Michael Jordan pursued his second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, his relentless competitiveness remained unwavering. Pickup games served as his laboratory to improve his game and try new things. Even after securing five NBA championships, he approached them with the same unrelenting intensity. Those games gave him an insight into his opponents and honed his own ability, giving him an upper hand when they went head to head.

It was a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, a mindset that propelled him to six NBA titles.

In contrast, Devin Booker was captured on video complaining about double teams during an open run in 2019. Other NBA players such as Ben Simmons, Tony Snell, and Joakim Noah were also part of the pickup game. Book took offense to it. He claimed that he saw double teams the whole season. Therefore, an open gym wasn’t the place for such tactics. Joakim Noah, who was present during the moment, took offense. He shut the young star’s complaints down saying that it was part of the game.

The stark difference in MJ’s mindset and Booker’s underscores the difference between being great and becoming the greatest. Booker has since made it to the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker’s quest for greatness

Devin Booker, often hailed as one of the brightest young talents in the league, faced a different challenge. While he may not have the championship pedigree of MJ, he possesses an uncanny scoring prowess. In the 2023 playoffs, Booker matched MJ’s scoring record through the first ten games.

This season Booker has the chance to do something that’s never been done and win Phoenix their first championship. He’s surrounded by the likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and DeAndre Ayton. The hunt for the elusive championship finally might come to a happy ending.