“Michael Jordan has regretted things he said in interviews!”: When the Bulls no.23 did a tell-all with Stuart Scott

Michael Jordan is the eponymous hero of the NBA. In a sit-down with Scott Stuart, he reveals that he also has regrets.

Every human being is prone to errors. We all make mistakes. Michael Jordan may be revered as a god by NBA fans, but it is important to remember that he too is a human being.

Like all humans, MJ has also made mistakes. One of them is how often he has said something which can be misinterpreted by the media.

He has often said some strange things and shocking things in all his interviews. So, how does one differentiate? Well, you can’t.

In an interview with Scott Stuart, he regrettably admits that some of his words may have been grossly misinterpreted.

Also read: “You’ll never pass Michael Jordan, dad!”: When Bronny James SAVAGELY dismissed LeBron James’ incredible playoff achievement during his Cavaliers days

Michael Jordan talks to Stuart Scott

In what could be described as one of the most insightful interviews of all time, we take a closer look at one snippet. Here, MJ was asked if he regrets anything he has said to print media or in an interview.

Like any human, his instant response is a yes. MJ talks about how he has tried so many times to give a clear answer. He has always intended for his answers to be clear.

He does not like the fact that sometimes words can get misinterpreted.

This interview was one of the most iconic ones in Jordan’s career. He has often described Stuart Scott as one of his favorites. Stuart has since passed away from cancer.

MJ also gave a statement regarding his passing, describing Stuart as a fighter.

Michael Jordan on the passing of Stuart Scott (via @esteep) pic.twitter.com/QfksOvwRcI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 4, 2015



The original interview is from 1988.

Two legends. Michael Jordan sat down with Stuart Scott in 1998 to discuss his future with the Bulls. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/P1Ba7eQnFP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2020

Also read: “I feel to this day, we were better than Michael Jordan’s Bulls!”: Reggie Miller believes the Pacers could’ve stopped 1998’s Chicago team from winning the championship