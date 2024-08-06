Michael Jordan’s Secretive Parties Get Expanded Upon By Ashley Nevel

Michael Jordan has astutely dodged the paparazzi since the beginning of his career. His low-key ways have always drawn intrigue about the events around him. On that note, Ashley Nevel, who is famous for interviewing renowned athletes, disclosed the unique nature of the parties thrown by MJ.

Advertisement

Nevel revealed how she got a text 30 minutes before the party started. This was to ensure that the information about the venue never leaked to avoid unnecessary attention.

Guests would naturally focus on making it to the venue with a short time to react. Since Nevel was with someone who got invited to the party, she also tagged along for what would be an unforgettable experience.

The media personality didn’t know the location even after reaching the party venue, which sums up the secretive nature of Jordan’s parties.

She disclosed that these parties were loaded with a variety of food and drinks along with stellar musical performances. Overall, the experience thoroughly impressed Nevel, acknowledging Jordan’s ability to stitch together a mesmerizing endeavor.

In a video uploaded on her official YouTube channel, Nevel expressed,

“He rented out a big plot of land, had a huge tent, like one of those white enclosed tents. He had different stations of food and he had like everything possible there. You could just go to all these little stations, get free food, free drinks, different bars here. He had a concert, different people performing, the networking was awesome. Michael Jordan knows how to throw a party.”

Jordan has always preferred keeping the media at bay. The fact that he has been successful in keeping things low-key implies the presence of trustworthy people around him. But it isn’t like MJ shies away from organizing social functions.

Nevel’s experience proves how he can pull off a huge social gathering without being found out.

When Jordan was in his prime, he regularly threw memorable parties. Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Larry Hughes, who had the privilege of attending one of his parties, once recalled how he saw some scenes straight out of a movie.

Once he witnessed a man kneeling in front of MJ like he was a deity, who had to be dealt with by Jordan’s former teammate Charles Oakley.

Stories like these allude to the charisma of the 6x NBA champion. His allure also stems from making rare public appearances, and when he does, only a few people know about it.