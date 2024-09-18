Dwyane Wade’s Dream of Keeping ‘Junk First Car’ Alive Couldn’t Last For Long

Dwyane Wade is a multi-millionaire who amassed over $195 million throughout his NBA career. Although privileged with the ability to purchase many luxurious things, he couldn’t find the strength to let go of his first car, which he still holds close to his heart today.

Wade took to his ‘The Wine Down’ podcast and shared his feelings regarding the first car he ever bought. He said, “My first car was a Delta 88. It was an Oldsmobile. I was like once I make it, I’m going to keep this car, I’m going to redo it, this will be my first car, it will always show me where I came from.”

The Heat legend shared a deep bond with the vehicle, one that is unlike those shared among people. However, his hopes were short-lived. “I was trying my hardest to hold onto this car. I lived right by the police station, and they would still break into that junk. Bro, I couldn’t even keep it. It didn’t make it to the league with me,” Wade said.

Despite living near a police station, it didn’t prevent burglars from breaking into his car ever so often. The three-time NBA champion wasn’t able to follow through his original goal of keeping his childhood car. However, that didn’t stop him from building an extensive luxury car collection.

Wade’s luxury car collection

After securing generational wealth for himself and his family, Wade started to build an impressive car collection. Wade is the owner of multiple rare and high-end vehicles, with some standing out more than others.

Wade is one of the few people who own the Mercedes SLR McLaren. This gorgeous car cost nearly half a million dollars for the 13-time All-Star. Following his first big NBA paycheck, Wade purchased a custom blue Cadillac Escalade EXT. The vehicle cost him upwards of $70,000.

The Heat star’s love for cars is recognized by the populace. The Collection, a Florida-based car dealership, gifted Wade a McLaren MP4-12C for his 30th birthday. The car is valued at $799,000, ranking as one of the most expensive known cars in his collection.

Wade’s love for vehicles has led to opportunities outside his collection with many car brands. Most notoriously Porsche, who has invited him out to many events. Despite being no longer active in the NBA, Wade has found a passion that not only can bring him happiness but one he can capitalize on financially as well.