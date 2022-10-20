“Paolo Banchero Just Committed Murder”: NBA Twitter Hails Magic Rookie’s Debut as he Posterizes Corey Joesph and Joins Ranks of LeBron James

Paolo Banchero shocks fans, throwing down a poster dunk in a few minutes of his NBA debut.

The first pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Paolo Banchero looked nothing short of confident in his debut, bullying his way through the paint. Surprisingly, the 19-year-old was known more for his finesse and craftiness as a 5-star recruit from Duke, with some even terming him as a point forward.

The former ACC ROTY averaged an impressive 17.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 3.2 APG in his first year at Duke, deciding to forgo his remaining college eligibility, making himself available for the NBA draft. Nonetheless, Banchero would create history in his debut against the Pistons.

Paolo Banchero is the 3rd player over the last 30 years with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in his NBA debut. The others: LeBron James and Grant Hill. pic.twitter.com/PoiTl8EoGl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2022

Though Orlando ended the night with an L, Banchero had 27-points, 9-rebounds, and 5-assists, shooting a highly efficient 61.1% from the field. The Magic forward joined the ranks of LeBron James and Grant Hill, becoming the first player in 30 years with 25-points, 5-rebounds, and 5-assists in his NBA debut.

Also read: “Im Excited to Play LeBron James!”: No.1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Isn’t Afraid of the King

Nonetheless, the highlight of Banchero’s debut remained his posterizing dunk on Piston point guard Corey Joseph.

NBA Twitter reacts to Paolo Banchero putting Corey Joseph on the poster.

PAOLO BANCHERO MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cCMbjCGbiU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 20, 2022

PAOLO BANCHERO JUST CAUGHT A BODY 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qxpjbhdbMV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 20, 2022

just a silly good first couple of minutes for Paolo Banchero. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 19, 2022

PAOLO BANCHERO 😱 He’s adding to his poster collection in his first NBA game. 🎥 @BallySportsFL | @OrlandoMagic pic.twitter.com/BB1JesDj7c — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 20, 2022

PAOLO BANCHERO HAS THAT DAWG IN HIM pic.twitter.com/6rhGT52BLG — Playmaker (@playmaker) October 20, 2022

Paolo Banchero shines in his NBA debut.

Banchero’s poster dunk wasn’t the only talking point of his debut. The 19-year-old had the most points for the Magic, playing 35-minutes.

An impressive NBA debut for Paolo Banchero 🪄 27 PTS

9 REB

5 AST

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/tof8Xp9toB — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 20, 2022

Super solid NBA debut for Paolo Banchero 🔥 27 PTS

9 REB

5 AST Most points scored by a No. 1 pick in their debut since LeBron in 2003. pic.twitter.com/Gpgza6XTJa — Overtime (@overtime) October 20, 2022

Having your name mentioned alongside King James is certainly a great feat for Banchero.

Also read: Paolo Banchero, While Trying to be Himself, Modeled His Game After LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and 2 other NBA Superstars