Top 5 Minecraft Mobs that are Rarer than a Dragon Egg

Today’s article will take a look at the beautiful mobs in the game which are rare and not found that often. Minecraft mobs are an essential part of the game and their existence ensures our survival. However, there are variants of some mobs which are extremely rare; like a shiny Pokemon. That is why today we have compiled a list of some of the rarest mobs in the game for your amusement.

The Top 5 Rarest Minecraft Mobs we have Seen So Far

#5 – The Ocelot

In the previous iterations of Minecraft, one could tame these creatures. However since actual kitties were added to the game, these ones became rare. Now one can find these cats by hunting the jungles. You can still tame them but get ready for lots of effort and time spent. The low visibility in jungles and even lower spawn rate of the ocelots can make finding this kitty a tall task.

This will be a time-spender for sure. However, it is worth it since it can give you one of the cutest pets in the game.

#4 – The Blue Axolotl

Axolotls were added to the game in the Cliffs and Caves update. Searching in Underwater caves is the best bet in terms of finding this cute creature. This animal has five different colors but the blue one is the rarest by far. This is such a rare animal that the spawn rate after breeding two axolotls and spawning a blue variant is one in 1000.

#3 – A Brown Panda

A Panda is rare in itself. But finding a rare Brown Panda in the game is a miracle. You can try to find these creatures in the Jungle Biomes. They are a neutral mob and will not attack you. There are six different variants of pandas in the game. This little creature has a 0.00003% chance of spawning so good luck finding it out there.

#2 – Mooshroom

Imagine a cow with mushrooms growing on it. This has to be one of the most bizarre Mojang creatures since these cows can be ‘milked’ to get mushroom stew. Against all odds, these creatures have become fan favorites and are one of the most liked mobs in the game. The brown mooshroom is the rarest among all the mooshrooms out there. Mooshrooms only spawn in mushroom fields which is also the rarest biome in the game.

#1 – A Charged Creeper

Lightning does not strike twice in the same place. However, if it strikes a creeper once, then it becomes this phenomenon. This is a walking timebomb. Creepers are dangerous anyways but if you see this one, run for your life. However, if you manage to defeat it, you can get rare Minecraft Trophies like the Creeper Head.

That concludes the list of the rarest mobs in Minecraft. What do you think is the rarest mob out there? Let us know! For more Minecraft content and tips and tricks, stay tuned at The SportsRush!