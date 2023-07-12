The Best Mob Farms to Utilize in Minecraft

Mob Farms are some of the best ways to collect lots of XP in the game. A lot of Minecraft professionals utilize it in the game to keep farming XP. Let us look at the best mob farms that net you the highest XP in Minecraft.

The best thing about Minecraft is that there are no limits to its customization experience. There are a lot of things you can do to your build, animal farms, mob farms, and your armor in Minecraft. That is why, it is important that the customizations you make benefit you in the long run.

Killing enemies in any game nets you XP. The same principle applies to Minecraft. Killing hostile mobs will net you XP. Mob farms are a way to utilize the ability to net XP and use it to continuously farm it to speedrun Minecraft. In addition to farming XP, those mobs can give you lots of resources as well through drops, so there is no reason for you to not try this method out in the game.

Most of these mob farms are built to net you lots of XP points and resources while you are away doing your own thing. However, building them will require lots of resources as well. Consider it an initial investment that will net you lots of resources going down the line.

Building them will also take time depending on the availability of resources but you should start with the lower ones because they are much easier to build. However, the ones at the top net the best resources and XP, they will take time to build but they are absolutely worth investing in.

Wither Skeletons

This is a little different from regular mob farms because Wither Skeletons are hostile mobs that generate only in the Nether. Upon death, they will give you 5 XP. When you set up a farm that kills them, you can get tons of XP in one shot which can be used to do various things.

However, be careful because they are dangerous creatures and not the easiest ones to deal with. Farming these Wither Skeletons can sometimes net you the Wither Skull which you can use to summon the Wither Boss Mob. You can check out how to start a Wither Skeleton mob farm above.

Creeper Farms

Cats are cute little creatures no matter their iteration. In Minecraft, you can use these fuzzy animals to farm Creepers. How? You can use these cats by placing them in a strategic way to lure them towards a center and then farm them. That is exactly what happens in the tutorial video above.

There are trapdoors in this build that will stop other mobs from spawning and this setup farms more than 9000 gunpowder in less than an hour. You can use this to craft deadly items like TNT, Fireworks, and potions. It is one of the most effective mob farms to make in the game.

Zombified Piglins

If you are after gold then there are no better mobs to farm than the Piglins. However, Zombified Piglins are even better than regular ones. You will also get a lot of XP by farming these. You can create these in either the Nether Roofs or the Nether Wastest Biomes.

Players are looking at about 5 to 12 XP points ber these Zombified Piglin kill and they also drop gold nuggets which are useful in creating a variety of things. You can also trade them in the village to obtain other items you want.

Slime Farm

A Slime Farm is one of the best mob farms you can have but chasing them around would take ridiculous amounts of time. With the tutorial above, you will need to place a trap door on the center of the farm which will then funnel into an Iron Golem which will aggro them into a pit filled with Soul Campsites.

This is a satisfying mob farm and the amount of XP you can get from it will be really useful in the progression of the game. Most of the mob farms have a Beacon but this one does not need it which saves you tons of hassle.

Wither Farms

You will need to journey to the End Cities in order to make this mob farm since it is one of the most effective ways to strengthen your character in the game. In addition, you collect lots of Nether Stars which are then used to create Beacons, which are some of the most important items in the game.

Keep in mind this is a different mob farm than the Wither Skeletons. This is the Wither mob boss we will be farming with this method. They drop 50 XP per kill. The best part is that players can utilize both the mob farms at the same time to farm a string of XP.

Skeleton Farm

Skeleton are some of the most common mobs in the game and the best part is that they drop a handy amount of XP upon death. Plus, with good weapons, they are quite easy to kill. That is why, the point of this skeleton farm is to lure the skeletons into a choke point or a funnel then keep killing them until you are satisfied.

The choke point will come after they fall into a pit that is 23 blocks deep which makes them easy to kill. However, if you don’t want to do the digging, you can always keep a chest full of weapons handy. This easy skeleton XP farm works both on the Bedrock and the Java versions.

Blaze XP Farm

Blaze Rods are some of the most important items to farm in the game and you can obtain them by killing the Blaze Mobs. But if you want to farm them you have to try out this mob farm in the video above. The easy design given in the video will allow you to farm at least 1000+ Blaze Rods every hour which is a pretty good yield.

You can use a spawner block to create mob farm for these blazes and they drop 10 XP upon dying so they are quite handy if you also want to boost some of your XP.

Phantom Farm

Phantoms are some of the most annoying mobs to deal with. But if you utilize these mob farms, it will make dealing with them even more satisfying. These mobs may be a handful but you have to farm them since the loot they drop will be important in maintaining your Elytra.

This mob farm is simple. It traps these Phantoms inside a structure. After that, some water will drag these mobs towards you which will let you slay them quite easily. However, you need to remember the spawn condition for these mobs. They only spawn when you haven’t gone to bed for three days. In addition, you will only find them in the nighttime so plan accordingly.

Shulker Farm

Shulker Boxes are some of the most effective ways to transport blocks, items, and equipment. With this Shulker farm, you will never run out of items in the game. The tutorial above will let you produce more than 400 Shulker Shells in an hour so that you can have lots of portable chests filled with your precious tools.

Although a fair warning this farm will take you a considerable amount of time to make. First, you will need to find a Shulker in the End, bring it into the Overworld, put it inside the contraption you create, and make a killing area in above Bedrock. We recommend tackling this one after you try out every other mob farm on this list.

Iron Golem

If you are planning to create a build in Survival mode and want lots of iron, this Iron Golem mob farm is the best bet. You cannot spend lots of time mining iron because there are better ways to obtain it. This mob farm nets you more than 1500 blocks of Iron in an hour.

It ensures that you have an endless supply of the mineral. For this farm, you will need to have villagers in an enclosed space so that the Iron Golems can spawn. When they do, they will fall directly into hoppers which you can recollect as iron. Check out the tutorial above to get started.

Overworld Mob Farm

If you cannot decide on one single hostile mob to farm why not farm ALL of them at the same time? This single structure will let you farm skeletons, zombies, and creepers at the same time. It is convenient, easy, and time effective. You not only get XP by slaying these mobs but also the loot associated with them.

The killing chamber is made by stacking 24 Minecarts on a single block which will kill any mob that falls there. There will be multiple layers to this arrangement which ensures that the mobs come down to the lowest level and then funnel into the killing chamber. Check out the video above to see what we are referring to.

Piglin Farm

A Piglin Farm is one of the mob farms new players should prioritize in Minecraft. These normal Piglins are different from zombified ones. Zombified ones do not barter with the players, unlike the normal ones. Make no mistake, a Piglin farm will be just as valuable if not more.

Upon death, these mobs will drop you either gold nuggets or even better, gold weapons. This is a really simple mob farm that will lure the Piglins toward the center so they can fall to their deaths. There are multiple little things you will have to keep in mind to create the perfect trap so be sure to check out the video in detail.

Guardian Farm

Guardian farms are extremely valuable but traditional tutorials will need you to empty out a whole ocean monument to farm them. This is a much simpler one which will be ready in comparatively lesser time, all you have to do is study the video comprehensively.

You will use Soul Sands to lure the Guardians to the surface and move them toward the Nether Portals into a chamber in the Nether. You can farm tons of XP with these guardian farms simply making it one of the best mob farms in the game. The materials you will require are also mentioned in the video.

Illager Farm

Illagers are those mobs who raid your village and are scattered all around the outposts. They are annoying to deal with because they have strength in numbers most of the time. But you can get some pretty amazing rewards out of them. This mob farm will help you deal with those mobs without taking a single heart of damage.

This farm is a little bit more complex than most of the other ones but the rewards are definitely worth it since it will let you farm more than 6000 items per hour. Check out the video above to see how you can make one.

Enderman Farm

The Enderman Farm is the most useful mob farm in the game. The Enderman has a really good balance between XP points and good loot. With this mob farm, one can go from Level 1 to 30 in under a minute. So if beginners somehow can get their hands on this farm, then they can do lots.

You won’t need many materials for this as well. You just some blocks, carpets, and stacks of leaves. You can check out the full list of things you need from the video as well as its description. We also recommend that you wear a pumpkin over your head for this because these Enderman will be hostile if you do not.

Those are all the mob farms in Minecraft we recommend you try out. Click here to check out more Minecraft content!