This guide will take a look at some of the rarest mobs in Minecraft and see which ones yield the best rewards that make them worthy of facing.

Minecraft has tons of mobs that players can defeat for loot or use to do their own bidding. The ones players use to do their own bidding are called passive mobs. Passive mobs are friendly creatures that do not harm the player. However, not all of them are benevolent.

There are certain malevolent ones as well which are also the rarest to find. This guide will take a look at some of the rarest mobs in Minecraft which will help us figure out why they are so hard to encounter in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Some of these mobs attack the player while some are passive. Not all of them have a spawn rate since you can only encounter some of them when you progress in the game. For example; to encounter the Ender Dragon you will have to reach the End Cities, an already tough task in the game.

That being said, we will also put some honorable mentions before unveiling the first pick because there are a lot of mobs we have left out to keep the list as concise as possible. Without further ado, let us get into it.

(Note: This list reflects the views of the writer and should not be taken as the final list)

10. Zoglin

You might have encountered an Hoglin out in the wild. They look like a cross between an Orc and a pig and are pretty brutish. Get ready for a Zombie Hoglin. You can usually find Hoglins in the Nether but you can encounter a Zoglin only if a Hoglin makes it to the Overworld. When it does, it will transform into a Zoglin.

These Zoglins look pretty similar to Hoglins except for the part where they have green-colored zombified flesh on some parts of their body. These mobs are really strong and it is a good idea for your to pack something lethal if you want to defeat them.

9. Moobloom

These little mobs were added to the game in the Caves and Cliffs update. It is a little different from the Mooshroom we will take a look at later on in this list. The Moobloom mobs are cows but instead, they have yellow and white colored patches on their fur.

These creatures can spawn flowers on the path that they walk and can produce honeycomb instead of milk. You can encounter these mobs in the flower forest biomes but they are extremely rare. If you find one, you have to add it to your animal farm.

8. Evoker

The Pillager mobs are strong. However, the Evoker is the leader of all those Pillagers and is undoubtedly the strongest among them. Now, you can fight pillagers during a raid or in an outpost. However the Evoker only spawns when a raid is large enough, and we mean really large raids.

When you defeat an Evoker, you get a variety of rewards. Firstly, you can get a Totem of Undying which has lots of utility in tough boss battles. As we mentioned earlier, you can also find them in Woodland mansions in the upper rooms.

7. The Mooshroom

The Mooshroom is a little bit different than the Moobloom we looked at earlier. This cow is one of the cutest creatures you will see in the game and for good reason. These cows have mushrooms placed on their backs which you can milk to get mushroom stew.

Their design is unique and due to that fact, people have taken a liking to them. You can find these beloved creatures in the mushroom fields. If you find one do not hesitate to bring them home because they can be a crucial part of your animal farm.

6. Skeleton Horse

A Skeleton Horse is an undead mob that is quite rare. These mobs only spawn when a lightning storm is about which is pretty rare by itself. On the off chance of a lightning storm happening, the Skeleton Trap Horse only spawns when the lightning strikes really close to the player.

The trap is a skeleton horse and it activates when the player gets close. After that, lightning will strike again which will turn the Skeleton Horse Trap into four Skeleton Horses. Each of these horses will have a rider. Defeat the skeletons to grab a new mount for yourself.

5. Charged Creeper

This thing will explode and can almost kill you. That is why, it is a nice idea to stay back and at range. The Charged Creeper is a rare occurrence in Minecraft. It happens when lightning strikes a Creeper mob and turns them into a charged creeper. These mobs do not drop anything of insane value but you can get their heads as trophies when you defeat them.

Even though they are one of the rarest occurrences in the game, you should try to go for them because it will be something to look forward to. Plus that head can be used as a trophy for your base.

4. Diamond Armor Zombie

A zombie with a full diamond armor set is one of the hardest things to find in Minecraft. You will spend an ungodly amount of time looking for them because they have a 0.04% chance of spawning which makes them one of the rarest mobs to spot in the vanilla game.

Since they have diamond armor, they are extremely durable making them harder to kill. In addition, they also have damage resistance and do increase damage to enemies. You can easily identify these mobs by seeing the diamond armor shine on their bodies.

3. Ender Dragon

One of the rarest mobs in Minecraft because you would have to be on the cusp of ending the game to encounter this mob. The Ender Dragon is the final obstacle you go through to get to the End Cities and the loot inside them. That being said, it is one of the hardest bosses to face and an extremely rare mob just because you have to get near the end to face them.

You will require careful planning and coordination to fight this mob and even then it will be difficult to defeat it. When you defeat the Ender Dragon, you can get the Dragon Egg which is a cosmetic item but a sign of great accomplishment in the game.

2. Zombie Baby Jockey

A Zombie Baby Jockey is a rare occurrence and is a variant of the Baby Zombie. It spawns when a Zombie Baby spawns on top of a mob like a chicken, pig, or Spider. Hence it is a really difficult Zombie to see for any Minecraft player. The chances of this happening are as low as 0.08% so if you want to see one for yourself it is going to be quite difficult.

This mob drops a gold nugget or rotten flesh or anything that the rider drops. Its movement speed and damage make it a tough opponent to face so be careful.

Honorable Mentions

Panda

Ocelot

Blue Axolotl

Pink Sheep

Polar Bear

Brown Mooshroom

We talked about three types of cows on this list and this one is undoubtedly one of the hardest mobs to spawn in Minecraft. A regular Mooshroom spawns in Mushroom Fields and is hard to find but this one is even rarer because of how they come into being.

The Brown Mooshroom appears when a lightning strike hits a regular mushroom. It is a really uncommon occurrence and is very hard to achieve. We recommend quickly taking it to your animal farm once that happens because if a bolt of lightning strikes it again it will turn back into a regular Mooshroom once again.

Those are all the rare mobs you need to be aware of in the game.