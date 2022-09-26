Minecraft 1.19 : All the New Concepts Introduced

The Minecraft 1.19 update brings biomes, mangrove swamps, and wild features. Here’s what you should know.

The updates in Minecraft have continued to add more variety to the game, making it evergreen and playable. Mojang has added swamps and Deep Dark Biomes in this Wild-Themed Update.

We have linked it to a video detailing all the features introduced in the game.

Here are things added in this update that you can explore.

Also Read: Minecraft 1.20 Update Predictions

Mud

It seems trivial, but it adds a touch of realism to the game. The mud adds dimension to the water and makes the game feel more alive.

To make mud, all you need to do is our dirt on water, and Voila! You now have a fresh batch of mud that you can use to create clay.

To make clay, place mud blocks on a dripstone which drains the droplets out and creates clay. This feature is very underappreciated but a welcome addition.

Deep Dark Biome

Biomes are fun and unique. Adding new ones is always a good move.

These deep and dark biomes spawn The Warden and have newer blocks to experiment with. It also spawns Ancient Cities.

Frogs and Allay Mobs

Frogs begin as tadpoles and can spawn into three variants: snowy, tropical, and swamp. Mojang also planned to introduce Fireflies to the game in this update.

Frogs usually sit on lily pads, while they can also fall with drip leaves.

Allay Mobs are also a beautiful addition to the game. These fairy-like creatures collect items for the player and dance around.

Boats that contain Chests

This is something out of Assasin’s Creed but is an excellent addition that adds variety to the game. The aim is to increase the number of water ventures players get up to in the game.

Also Read: How to Fix an Outdated Client in Minecraft

Mangrove Swamps and Mangrove Trees

The players can plan propagules underwater or on land, which will grow into Mangrove trees. The trees have massive vines and roots.

Harvesting these trees will give you a new wood variant and swamp biomes.

These are all the essential things introduced in the Minecraft 1.19 update. The update is out now for all systems.