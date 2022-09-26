In this article, we will look at the weakest mobs in Minecraft, which will involve some animals, cubes, and endermites, among other things.

Minecraft has a lot of enemies trying to ruin your gameplay by hunting you down and consuming your health points. But choosing your opponents is half the battle in any game you play.

This list will break down the five most easily defeatable enemies in Minecraft so you can sit back and enjoy the more soothing aspects of the game.

The Weakest Mobs in Minecraft

5. Common Fish

Catching common fish is the easiest thing in any game, and Minecraft is no different. Cod, Salmon, and any tropical fish are the easiest mobs to defeat in this game.

These little fishes have three health points, which make it easy to hunt them down and turn them into dinner.

4. Endermites

If you thought little bugs would give you any challenge in the game, then you thought wrong. These little ones appear when an Ender Pearl breaks.

They have only eight health which makes it easier to kill them. But let us be honest, fighting them is fun since you know you will win.

3. Chickens

Poultry makes for easy prey. Fighting chickens and making them into food is the basis for Survival in Minecraft. For all intents, they give us food, feathers, and eggs, all three useful for Survival.

In conclusion, these are the most valuable mobs since they are easy to kill and provide helpful drops.

2. Rabbits

These fluffy creatures have 1.5 health points so killing them definitely won’t be a problem. The only bad part is that you will feel twice as guilty about killing them.

These simple creatures do not even fight back and will run away if approached.

Honorable Mention

Snow Golems are another easily defeated mob, even if they appear big. Even the largest ones have 2 health points.

1. Slimes

That’s right! These sticky creatures are the easiest to defeat in the game. They are half .5 points of health, you can sneeze on them, and they would collapse.

Even the smallest slimes provide Slimeballs which are an essential collectible. You can defeat these mobs with just a single punch.