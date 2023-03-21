Minecraft Tips and Tricks 2023 : Things Beginner Players Need to Do When First Starting Minecraft

Beginning any game is a refreshing and thrilling experience. However when you get into a community that is as vast as Minecraft, then you will automatically be confused about what to do. There is a lot to do in this game. Building, exploring, participating in different servers, finding seeds, etc. However, those things cannot be done if one does not have a firm grasp of the basics. That is why we are going to take a look at the best tips and tricks for beginners in Minecraft!

Top 7 Tips for Beginner Minecraft Players in 2023

#7 – Gather Materials

It is important for a player to gather materials when first starting out their journey. The game is filled with important materials like stone, metals, tables, enchantment items, and more. However, for beginners, we recommend collecting wood, dirt, or stone so you can craft some tools. Finding a cave and mining it for resources while chopping a tree by hand should give you wood.

#6 – Build Weapons/Tools

Building is as important in the game as surviving. Tools and weapons will give you an edge over mobs and ensure that you survive the night. Use the resources you mine and the trees you chop to make tools using a crafting table. In addition, use those tools to look for better materials to craft even better weapons. The game is a process of building and rebuilding to get to the top.

#5 – Make A Shelter

Making living quarters is essential in an exploration/survival game like Minecraft. That is why we need to ensure that build you a proper shelter that has basic amenities and can protect you from mobs. If you do not want to make an advanced shelter, there are plenty of videos online which can teach you how to make a basic shelter/house in the game.

#4 – Understand the Game

Now that we have gathered materials and built a shelter. We can relax and take the time to enjoy the game and understand the mechanics. Understand the game requires you to have food, build shelters, fend off mobs, and survive hostility. Creative mode is the one for casual gamers while survival mode is for people who do not mind getting their hands dirty.

Note: Make sure you set your spawn point, by clicking on a bed. You can learn how to get a bed in Minecraft quite easily.

#3 – Start a Farm

After you encounter a fair amount of mobs and check out the vegetables available, make sure you start a farm. We recommend starting both a vegetable and animal farm. Check out the plains and savannahs, you will find most domesticated animals here and you can trade in Minecraft villages for seeds. Starting a farm will ensure a flowing supply of food which is essential for survival.

#2 – Be Creative with Everything

It is a building game after all. If you want inspiration for anything, check out the Reddit servers for the game. There are multiple videos released every day by popular Youtubers showcasing their build of various mansions, buildings, and the like. Grab inspiration from them or create something on your own. Minecraft gives you a blank canvas, it is up to you to paint a picture.

#1 – Build and Survive

By now you must have understood what the objective of this game is. It is to survive with everything you have as long as possible. By ensuring that you follow the earlier steps, you create a good baseline of what is expected of you when you start this game. Build as many contraptions that benefit your gameplay and survive with the tools at your disposal while having fun, that is the objective of Minecraft.

