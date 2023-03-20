Top Minecraft Servers to Try in 2023!

In today’s article, we will take a look at the best Minecraft servers you need to try out to experience the game to its highest potential. The community is unbelievably passionate about this game and that is the reason why they have made so many worlds full of activities in that like-minded fans of the game can participate. We will take a look at the servers we found the most interesting and fun to be a part of. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

The Best Minecraft Servers for New and Old Players Alike! Try These Out in 2023!

We will take a look at 7 of the best servers you should participate in since they have the best gameplay and content.

HiveMC

HiveMC is just a fun community consisting of many players who play various games like Hide n Seek, survival games and so much more. This server has all sorts of games that can tickle the fancy of even the most stoic players. They are innovating and coming up with new things every other day. The new content is the best part about joining this forum and server.

To join this server, click on the link given below.

HiveMC Joining Link!

MinePlex

There are TONS of games to play on this server. The most fun of them is Cake Wars and a Minecraft version of Counter-Strike which is pretty popular among the fans. This community is enormous and has many members engaged in any number of minigames at any given time. This server has anything and everything for each kind of Minecraft user.

We recommend playing on this server if you are joining any forum for the first time. It has a good community, awesome custom games, and a plethora of selections. The perfect option for any new player.

Join MinePlex Through This Link!

Minescape

Runescape fans rejoice! This server does everything the way Runescape and Minecraft fans desire. Players will feel right at home with this iteration of the Runescape MMO experience. There are more than 20,000 players on the server and all you have to do is type minescape.me to join the server. However, we will provide you with the link, no worries.

Join Minescape Through This Link!

Grand Theft Minecraft

Is there anything else you need to know about this mod? Know the thrilling and death-defying experience of GTA. This server combines two of the most wanted games of all time, GTA and Minecraft and it nails it. This server provides the complete GTA experience, it gives you Los Santos at its peak. Filled with gangs, guns, policemen, and a lot more, this mod is the GTA experience in a pixelated world.

You can participate in this server through the link we are providing below.

Click Here to Join the GTM Server!

Minecraft Middle Earth

Welcome to Middle Earth! As vast as the sky above, you will love this server since it is one of the best replicas of Tolkien’s Middle Earth we have ever seen. That is why we recommend going through this server and trying out all the things it has to offer. Don’t take our word for it, try it out for yourself!

The world has never been so united before; all elves, humans, and creatures live together in this world! Check out the link below to join the server!

Click Here to Join the Middle Earth Minecraft Server!

The Mining Dead

This server is custom-made for The Walking Dead fans. So if you have an interest in the franchise then we urge you to join it. There are both PvP and PvE elements in this server which makes it so unique. Your objective is simple, stay alive. If you don’t make it out alive, try again and again. It is quite similar to DayZ if you have played that game. It has locations from the TV Show as well if you go to explore it in detail.

PirateCraft

Do you want to play The Sea of Thieves but don’t have enough memory? Then go with this server! Sail, gather your crew, travel the seas, and be a pirate in this iteration of Minecraft! This server also has a combat mechanic between ships just like Sea of Thieves! There are safe zones where you can build as much as you want without any interruptions. This is solely a PvP server so if you are looking to have an adventure, then we recommend joining this server!

Click on this Link to Join PirateCraft!

