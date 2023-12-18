Hasbulla Hits Back at Conor McGregor With ‘Chicken’ Insult After UFC Star Teamed With Abdu Rozik

Internet sensation Hasbulla is a die hard MMA fan. Given that he was born in Dagestan, naturally Hasbulla is a huge supporter of Khabib Nurmagomedov as well. A recent video shared on Twitter by a fan account shows Hasbulla’s allegiance towards Khabib Nurmagomedov and naturally the dislike for his arch-rival Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

A Twitter account named ‘HasbullaHive’ shared a video of Hasbulla mocking Conor McGregor. The video shared a response to a clip that surfaced on Twitter of ‘The Notorious’ playfully sparring with Hasbulla’s arch-rival Abdu Rozik. In the video the viral sensation said,

“This is my chicken named Conor McGregor. There is by beauty.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HasbullaHive/status/1736245343048905066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



It is worth noting that being called a chicken in Russia is considered extremely insulting. Hasbulla rose to fame during the lockdown when he faced off against his rival Abdu Rozik. Both men became notoriously famous after the clip went viral. However, since then Hasbulla has become a major part of the MMA world.

The 21-year-old often spends time with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. In addition to that, the 21-year-old is always in attendance when the UFC hosts events in Abu Dhabi. Naturally, being a part of Nurmagomedov’s crew means that Hasbulla does not like Conor McGregor.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyEX1cPq1eh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



This is not the first time that Hasbulla has poked fun at McGregor. Moreover it won’t be the last time either. Speaking of ‘The Notorious’, Conor McGregor and the timeline for his return to the UFC deserve a closer look.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor to return to fighting at UFC 300?

The UFC is set to host one of its biggest events in the promotion’s history next year. UFC 300 will take place on April 13th. In a recent interview, Dana White stated that the matchmaking at UFC 300 will blow fans minds. He stated that the prelim fights will leave fans questioning why that particular fight is a prelim. The UFC will certainly need a showstopper to cap off a stacked card. Needless to say, Conor McGregor checks every box.



For close to a decade now, Conor McGregor has been the undisputed top attraction in the company. He will be eligible to fight from the first of January 2024. There were rumblings that McGregor is aiming at this date.

In a recent interview, manager Audie Attar confirmed that McGregor’s team is pushing for a return at UFC 300. UFC fans will hope that the deal gets finalised as there will not be a bigger stage for McGregor’s return.