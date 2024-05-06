MLB Fans Show No Mercy, Eviscerate “Lost Cause” Alek Manoah After Pitching Return Crashes and Burns

Being a consistent MLB starter isn’t easy at all. And when you publicly attack the most storied team in MLB history – the New York Yankees- the brutal fan base will simply wait for you to fail. From an All-Star and MLB first-team starter in 2022, Alek Manoah’s career has gone in an opposite, and rather downward trajectory than many others.

His first MLB start in 2024 was also just exactly that. Before his appearance last night against the Washington Nationals, Alek Manoah last pitched in the majors on August 10, 2023. Now, returning to the big leagues after a reasonably long time, Alek Manoah failed to be in the same form and caught the eyes with another disappointing performance. He allowed seven runs over four innings with 4 K’s and letting four batters walk. Fans were rather quick to run behind “lost cause” Alek Manoah.

Notably, in 2023, out of 19 starts, Manoah bagged 9 L’s and just 3 wins, allowing 57 runs in 87.1 innings. Worlds apart in 2022, in 31 starts, he collected 16 wins and 7 losses at just 2.24.

While many fans just dislike the Blue Jays pitcher because of his premature comments on the Yankees and Gerrit Cole, there are also plenty of others who are baffled by his dramatic decline. They find it hard to believe that a fall could be so steep and sudden. This is how fans reacted: All said and done, while this was another disappointing outing for the 2022 All-Star, there were flashes of promise in the first two innings, when he struck out five. But being at the bottom of AL East doesn’t give Manoah a space for simple flashes. He needs to deliver solid, consistent performances to secure a roster spot and avoid being sent down again.

Why do Yankees fans hate Alek Manoah?

Undoubtedly, Manoah’s had a rather promising and exciting start in the big leagues since his debut in 2021. In 2022, along with an All-Star appearance, he was only third in voting for the AL Cy Young Award. However, that offseason, the pitcher made many critics when he went out on a limb and accused Yankees’ pitcher Gerrit Cole of being a “cheater.”

Tensions flared when Manoah drilled Aaron Judge with a 91-mph sinker, which led to an angry Gerrit Cole yelling from the foul territory. After the game, Manoah didn’t hold back either. He took to the media to challenge Cole and called him closer next time.

“I think if Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time.”

A return to the big leagues is no small feat, and sustaining at the biggest stage of baseball is even harder. But Manoah definitely looked better last night, before the sky came falling. Whether he can return to his old self – a seemingly great pitcher in the making or has found his new normal as a mid-level pitcher is something only time will tell. Let us know what you think in the comments below!