NFL’s Tom Brady Dreams of an Alternate MLB Reality, but Even There, Fans Won’t Let Him Live Down the Two Losses Against Giants

Former New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, runs on to the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening to welcome fans as the Patriots announce they will induct him into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has continued to make his mark even after his retirement from football in Feb. 2023. Recently, he posted a video on his Instagram page, and it has indeed created a frenzy among the fans.

A clip of the NFL legend has now gone viral, which has reimagined a parallel world where Brady explored his career in the MLB. The campaign had the former NFL star dreaming in a humorous twist, that consisted of a commercial with Brady as a baseball legend.

Releasing the Topps 2023 Bowman Draft trading card set on Dec. 12, to honor TB12’s jersey number, the Fanatics Collectibles set the internet on fire. His contemporaries like Vladimir Guerrero, Pedro Martinez, and Larry Walker managed to make a stellar appearance in the video. Furthermore, it also depicts how Brady could have prevented the Expos from moving out of Montreal and becoming ‘Washington Nationals’.

Tom Brady had three Lombardies to his name as the New England Patriots went down against the New York Giants in Super Bowl 2008. This appearance was a shock for the legendary quarterback as the Giants succeeded in pulling off a stunning 17-14 upset. This was a heartbreaking loss for Brady, who still didn’t know what the future had in store.

Nevertheless, the seven-time Super Bowl champion lived his nightmare even in the alternate world where he was set to become a baseball star. The Fanatics Collectibles dream world, where Brady appeared as a legendary MLB player, made a hilarious reference to his losses.

Tom Brady Relives His NFL Nightmare in the MLB World

The Patriots’ 2008 loss got digested in times to come as Brady brought laurels to the team. However, the nightmare that never thought could come true materialized in 2012 at the Super Bowl 46 again. The Giants bested the Patriots for the second time, repeating history in a 21-17 upset.

In the ad, as Walker points at Brady, saying, “That guy just never let us lose,” Martinez has a quippy comeback waiting up his sleeve. Referring to the San Francisco Giants, Martinez says,

“Except to the Giants,” with Guerrero Sr, adding, “Twice!”

The haunting losses to the New York Giants added the most amusing touch to the three-time MVP’s hypothetical MLB legend status. However, acknowledging his greatness, the commercial portrays Brady as having made a comeback against Atlanta.

In this parallel world, Tom Brady had a remarkable career with seven World Series, three MVP titles, and 649 home runs to boast. The former NFL star must have lived this reality in his dream, but there is one entity in particular known for his simultaneous NFL and MLB career: Deion Sanders, who even liked this commercial on Insta.

While Brady did it in his dream, Sanders is one of the very few athletes to claim respectable status in both national leagues. Coach Prime had a unique contract that gave him enough leeway to accommodate both sports. Drafted in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Falcons, Sanders also set foot in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals.

His MLB career continued for 12 years, with his last stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. On the contrary, his NFL career continued for 16 years after he emerged as a two-time Super Bowl winner.

The dream world of Tom Brady honored him as a true sportsman, one that he is. The intersection of it with Deion Sanders’ real world set the limelight on his accomplishments as well. It is beyond a doubt that the two names will be remembered with much respect for years to come.