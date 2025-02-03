Which Blue Jays NRIs Could Make an Impact in 2025?

Sep 29, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto Blue Jays players acknowledge the crowd during the third inning in game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

With Spring Training around the corner, mlb teams have announced long lists of players that aren’t expected to have much impact for 2025, but don’t tell that to the non-roster invitees.

They come in all shapes and sizes. Veterans hoping for another shot, bench players trying to fill the back end of an opening day roster and an organization’s kids on their way up. Let’s take a look at the Blue Jays first.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing season, finishing at 74-88, losing eight of their last nine in a season they were hoping to compete for a post season berth.

Best chances at roster spot

Of all those invited to the team’s spring home in Dunedin this year, veteran outfielder Myles Straw has the best chance to stick around in what seems to be limited opportunities away from the mound.

If Toronto is looking to prioritize speed and defense. he ranked in the top 10 in both outs above average and defensive runs saved between 2021 and 2023, earning a golden glove. Besides after the trade for him they are locked in to paying $6.4M this year and $7.4M next.

Bullpen openings

The Jays found themselves stretched thin especially in the bullpen in 2024. Closer Jordan Romano got hurt. After posting a 1.52 ERA the season before Tim Mayza became a disaster. Erik Swanson was a dumpster fire and yet better than many of the thirty four pitchers that threw at least one pitch for the team.

Long time major leaguer Eric Lauer has a chance, last in the bigs with Milwaukee two seasons ago. Another familiar name is Adam Kloffenstein. A former Jays draft choice who gets an invite after a year in the Cardinals system.

Guys to Keep an Eye On

The main guy to watch? 2022 third-round pick Alan Roden. The outfielder has been a standout prospect for Toronto, proving his strength at the bat, with impeccable on-base skills. The prospect boasted an impressive .866 OPS and a .391 OBP last season.

Hayden Juenger is a name that could prop up the ears of top ball scouts. The righty started his career with the Jays in 2021. He started out blazing but he’s struggled in the past two years, some real raw talent that the Blue Jays could utilize after his two plus years at Triple-A.

Their Impacts

If any of these players crack the roster after spring training, you’ll see them filling in depth roles. Benchwarmers I guess, but only in the beginning.

Time will only tell for these guys. As they say, the times are-a-changing.