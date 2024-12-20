First Base: Christian Walker Gone, Pete Alonso Next ?

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in game five of the 2024 NLCS at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One moment there are reports that former Diamondback Christian Walker is seeking a four year deal and the next he’s settling for three. He leaves Arizona with a hole to fill.

The Astros know their ballpark. They’ll certainly now lose free agent third baseman Alex Bregman who made great use of the Crawford boxes for home runs to left field. However, the spray charts of recently aquired Isaac Paredes and Walker show the perfect new fit.

The Astros who traded star rightfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs will merely shift the needed hitting upgrade from first base to the outfield, it also takes a huge first base bat off the market. Walker is also probably the best defensive player at his position.

players in the 97th percentile or better in Outs Above Average each of the last 3 seasons: Christian Walker

Daulton Varsho

Dansby Swanson

— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) December 20, 2024

Who wants a first baseman?

The teams most in need of a first baseman obviously include the Mets from where Pete Alonso comes. They could also pivot and send Mark Vientos across the diamond and chase a third baseman like Bregman or Nolan Arenado.

We surely know now that Arenado won’t be an Astro. With his no trade clause, he nixed a deal earlier this week. The Cardinals however will continue to try and find a suitor.

So the Mets, now the Diamondbacks, The Yankees perhaps if newcomer Cody Bellinger is ticketed for the outfield. The Mariners could use a first baseman and another at third.

The Washington Nationals who are said to be back in the wanting to contend again crowd as their youngsters are ready for prime time. They were rumoured to be interested in Walker. Juan Yepez handled most of their first base chores in 2024.

Who’s still available?

Clearly there’s a fall off after Alonso in the first base free agent market and age is a factor. Carlos Santana (39), Paul Goldschmidt (37), Anthony Rizzo (35) and Justin Turner (40) are all options.

The Diamondbacks could bring back Goldschmidt to the market where he built his stardom or Josh Bell, who’s only 32 and filled in for Walker when he got hurt last season.

Might a team be interested in taking a chance with Anthony Santander at first? Baltimore played him there for twelve games in 2023 but only once last season. His forty-four homers of last season would go a long ways to help ignore his defence.

The Padres have made it known that either Luis Arraez or Jake Cronenworth could be had in trade. Both can handle the cold corner.

A few things seem true now. At 30 years old, Alonso should get more term that Walker (34). If you want a big time first baseman you’d better start chasing Pete as the ranks will thin significantly when signs.