Anthony Rendon – Worst Contract Ever?

Elliott Price
Published

Apr 17, 2024; St. Petersburg, Fla, USA; Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Newsflash! Guess what? He’s hurt again, or still hurt and will be hurt…until his time with Angels is done?

Anthony Rendon gave the Washington Nationals seven terrific years. A 124 OPS+ and two silver slugger awards. Three times he was voted inside the top six for National League MVP.

His final season at age twenty-nine was his best. In his walk year Rendon produced 319/.412/.598 with 34 homers, a 1.010 OPS and led the league in doubles (44) and RBI (126) finishing a career best third for most valuable player.

Seven years – $245 million

It wasn’t that much more than the Nats offered Rendon to please stay in Washington which was also reportedly for seven years, but worth $210 million to $215 million. After the Angels lost out on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole who signed with the Yankees, they pivoted to Rendon.

Oct 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite moving over to the Angels in his prime he hasn’t played more than fifty eight games in his five years in Anaheim. As things have gone from bad to worse, this was the last thing Angels fans wanted to hear from their fallen third baseman:

“Baseball has never been a top priority for me.” “This is a job,” Rendon told reporters. “I do this to make a living”

Lost starting job

It’s been one thing after another, last season it was hamstring, back and oblique injuries. Now it’s hip surgery. Before the latest, Rendon’s starting spot was very much up for grabs according to Angels general manager Perry Minasian:

“When Anthony has played, he hasn’t been productive,” Minasian said. “He’s going to have to come in and earn it. There are no handouts. We’re starting to create some depth. … The best players are going to play.”

Nov 15, 2023; Anaheim, CA, USA; Angels general manager Perry Minasian at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Once the Angels signed free agent Yoan Moncada to a one year, $5 million contract, the writing was on the wall but the Angels probably already knew about this latest prognosis. Rendon has two years left on his contract, each at $38,571,428.

For context Eric Reyes of hummbabybaseball.com gives you a rundown on most of the other really bad signings in baseball history, the Rendon deal has to rank right near the top.

About the author

x-icon

Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

