James Wood and Dylan Crews ready to Make Nationals Matter Again

After eight winnings seasons, four first place finishes, five playoff appearances and much heartbreak the Washington

Nationals won the world series in 2019. They’ve been horrible since.

They shed all the stars from that team. Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon and Max Scherzer. Trades brought back

some top end talent. High draft positions brought more and here they are, ready to make noise again.

Arrivals – Nathaniel Lowe, Paul DeJong, Josh Bell, Michael Soroka, Shinnosuke Ogasawara, Jorge López

Departures – Joey Gallo, Lane Thomas, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Eddie Rosario, Dylan Floro and Hunter Harvey all started in Washington last season, none made it to the end

Let The Kids Shine

July 2021 – Max Scherzer and Trea Turner traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Gerardo Carrillo (minors), Donovan Casey (minors), Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz.

August 2022 – Josh Bell and Juan Soto traded by the Washington Nationals to San Diego for Robert Hassell III (minors), Jarlin Susana (minors), MacKenzie Gore, Luke Voit and James Wood.

The second trade has worked out much better for the Nats.

Six starters begin the season twenty five years of age and under. Catcher Kiebert Ruiz (25) – 2B Luis Garcia (24) – Shortstop C.J Abrams (23) – Left field James Wood (21) – Right field Dylan Crews (24), and Centerfield Jacob Young (24).

Wood, last year’s top prospect and Crews one of this year’s, both here for a first full season.

Nats Back In Market

The Nationals look ready to fill in around the kids. One step at a time. They traded for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and signed Paul DeJong for third base and Josh Bell is back at DH.

The Nats were linked to several higher ranked free agents this off season like Christian Walker who eventually signed with Houston to no avail. What they need is pitching.

Rotation is Iffy

It’s been a slower than hoped for but steady rise for Mackenzie Gore. The lefthander, third overall in the 2017 draft improved again in 2024. His three years in the majors has seen his ERA+ go this way: 84, 96, 103. Perhaps there’s still an ace in his arm now at 26.

The rest of the rotation only scares Nationals fans. Jake Irvin, Trevor Williams, Mitchell Parker, Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Michael Soroka.

The Nationals signed Soroka, the former Brave who looked terrific coming out of the White Sox pen for multiple innings last season.

Finnegan Back to Close

Closer Kyle Finnegan was non tendered but after an off season of looking elsewhere and the Nationals searching for his replacement, Finnegan replaces himself. The Nats did however save a few bucks.

Jorge López, Jose Ferrer, Derek Law, Eduardo Salazar and perhaps a finally healthy Lucas Sims, hurt too often in his time with Cincinnati, fill out the bullpen.

The Nationals are not ready to contend just yet, they’ll need better starters to do that and there are some in the minors. For now, they’ll win more and be a more difficult opponent.