Yankees Icon Derek Jeter Confessed How Homesickness Led to Perpetual Crying in Early Days

Derek Jeter’s time in MLB will always be linked with the New York Yankees and their successful era in the 90s. He led the team to five World Series wins (1996, 1998 1999, 2000 and 2009). With a total of 14 All-Star appearances, five Silver Slugger Awards, and the American League Rookie of the Year title in 1996 under his belt, Jeter has left a lasting mark. Holding the record for most career hits in Yankees history at 3,465, he is revered as one of their captains known for his clutch performances and composure during crucial moments.

Despite his reputation, Jeter faced challenges early on. Drafted by the Yankees in 1992, he encountered difficulties in the leagues initially. Struggling with his batting average, dropping below .200 during his first season, raised concerns about his performance both on the field and off.

Even after making his Major League Baseball debut in 1995, Jeter didn’t skyrocket to stardom immediately. It took time for him to secure a spot as a starting shortstop after moving to and fro between major and minor leagues.

In a conversation with broadcaster Joe Buck last year in November, Jeter opened up about grappling with homesickness and setbacks during his early days as a pro baseball player. He remembered the struggles of missing his home and dealing with setbacks. Especially, the failure to perform was starkly different from his achievements in high school. Therefore, the emotional impact on the naive boy from Kalamazoo was high.

“I’d never been away from home really. The only vacation I ever went on was to my grandparents’ house in the summer. So, it was adjusting to being away from home, but then on top of that, failure. You know, this is a game of failure, and in high school, you would never really fail,” shared Jeter.

Jeter also talked about the pressure of joining the Yankees under the reign of the late George Steinbrenner because he was famous for imposing high standards on players.

Earlier, Jeter also recalled when he had to put pen to paper on his contract with the Yankees to mark his professional baseball career.

Details about Derek Jeter’s First Contract with the New York Yankees

Derek Jeter’s first deal was inked with the New York Yankees in 1992, immediately after being selected out of high school.

The signing bonus is $800,000. This amount held weight for a high school draftee back then. FYI, $800,000 is equivalent to roughly $1.7 million in today’s terms. The contract stood out because Jeter had committed to playing college baseball at the University of Michigan, prompting the Yankees to present an offer to entice him into baseball.

And, for the next 20 years, from 1995 to 2014, Derek Jeter’s time in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees created history. In 2020, he was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame on the first ballot.