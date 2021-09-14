"No place for slow Larry Bird in the NFL": Charles Barkley hilariously roasts' Celtics Legend on Peyton and Eli Manning's 'Manningcast'

Charles Barkley stopped by on the special ESPN2 Broadcast of Monday Night Football with the Manning Brothers. And it didn’t take long for him to provide a hilarious highlight.

Peyton Manning And Eli Manning made their debut as broadcasters on their much-awaited Manningcast. The Mannings ran their own broadcast, from a comfortable couch in-studio, side-by-side ESPN’s original Monday Night Football team for a Week 1 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. And the show provided plenty of highlights.

Nobody analyzes the game like Peyton 😂 Manning brothers are live right now on ESPN2, ESPN+ & the NFL app pic.twitter.com/aD4pD0Seyd — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2021

Eli and Peyton Manning were comedy last night 🤣 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/m1WRSwFXj0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2021

The broadcast had plenty of guests including Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Charles Barkley was a guest too, and it was no surprise that he was his hilarious self even as he commentated over an NFL game.

Charles Barkley joked about Larry Bird being in the NFL.

On the first edition of ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, Barkley joined the duo in the first quarter and gave his take on whether Michael Jordan or Larry Bird could have played in the NFL.

Peyton asked Barkley what position Michael Jordan would have played in the NFL.

“Tight end,” Barkley stated. “Tight end because he’s 6-foot-6.”

Eli followed up by asking if he could block well enough for the position.

“There’s plenty of tight ends who are in the Hall of Fame who can’t block. Your job is to catch the ball if you’re a tight end. Stop it.”

Peyton then asked what position would Larry Bird play?

“No,” Barkley joked. “There’s no place for no slow 6-foot-10 guy in the NFL.”

“There’s no place for no slow, 6’10” guys in the NFL.” Charles Barkley on what positions Larry Bird and other NBA legends would play in the NFL 😂 pic.twitter.com/rtvGxmMSKT — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2021

Also Read: “Lamar Jackson said ‘That’s On Me’ Love It!”: LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Zach Lavine And Other NBA Stars Are Awestruck By Insane Raiders-Ravens MNF Game