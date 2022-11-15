Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith – Best Loadouts for Each Categorical Weapon

Today we will look at the Modern Warfare 2 Best Loadouts for each gun to determine which suits your playstyle the best.

We will tackle eight weapon categories: ARs, SMGs, Marksmen Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, Battle Rifles, Handguns and LMGs. Let us get into the class loadouts.

Modern Warfare 2 Best Loadouts: Category Wise

Assault Rifle

We will use the STB 556 due to its faster time to kill, moderate range accuracy and damage. Let us look at the attachments.

Muzzle – Echoline GS- X

Echoline GS- X Laser – VLK LZR 7MW

– VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel – FSS Sharkfin 90

– FSS Sharkfin 90 Barrel – 18” Bruen Guerilla

– 18” Bruen Guerilla Rear Grip – Stip-40

Sub Machine Gun

Fennec 45 has a high fire rate, decent recoil control, and faster mobility, which is best if you play a slayer role.

Muzzle – XTEN Razer Comp

XTEN Razer Comp Stock – FTAC Stock Cap

FTAC Stock Cap Underbarrel – FSS Sharkfin 90

– FSS Sharkfin 90 Optics – Chronen Mini Pro

Chronen Mini Pro Rear Grip – Fennec Stippled Grip

Marksmen Rifle

The SA-B50 will be our choice for this setup since its ADS time is faster, and the damage is good for one-shot closer enemies.

Muzzle – Polar Fire S

Polar Fire S Stock – Assault 60 Stock

Assault 60 Stock Laser – FSS OLE V Laser

– FSS OLE V Laser Rear Grip – Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt – FSS S787 Bolt

Sniper Rifle

We will use the SP-X80 is the best in terms of range and damage in its class. So we will use it.

Muzzle – FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Stock – PVZ-890 TAC Stock

PVZ-890 TAC Stock Barrel – 22.5” Elevate-11

– 22.5” Elevate-11 Rear Grip – Breun Lynx Grip

Breun Lynx Grip Bolt – FSS S787 Bolt

Shotgun

We will use the Lockwood 300 due to its long-range capability and damage.

Underbarrel – Schlager Tango

– Schlager Tango Guard – Demo Carbon Guard

– Demo Carbon Guard Laser – Schlager ULO 66 Laser

– Schlager ULO 66 Laser Stock – Height Stock Mod

– Height Stock Mod Barrel – 711 mm Matuzek D50

Battle Rifle

The Lachmann 762 is our best option here. It is a semi-auto weapon, but you can always use auto-fire mods.

Muzzle – Polarfire S

– Polarfire S Laser – Canted Vibro Dot 7

– Canted Vibro Dot 7 Rear grip – Lachmann TCG 10

– Lachmann TCG 10 Magazine – 30-Round Mag

– 30-Round Mag Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

Handgun

The Basilisk is like the Deagle. It has five bullets and is a revolver. Let us look at the loadout.

Ammunition – .500 Snake shot

– .500 Snake shot Barrel – 10.5” FTAC Arrow

– 10.5” FTAC Arrow Rear Grip – Akimbo Basilisk

– Akimbo Basilisk Trigger Action – Bryson Match Grade

– Bryson Match Grade Laser – Revo-LSD 7mW

LMG

We will use the RAAL here due to its versatility.

Rear Grip – Stip-40 Grip

– Stip-40 Grip Laser – FSS OLE V-Laser

– FSS OLE V-Laser Optics – VLK 4.0x Optic

– VLK 4.0x Optic Ammunition – .338 High Mag Velocity

