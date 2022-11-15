HomeSearch

Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith – Best Loadouts for Each Categorical Weapon

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 15/11/2022

Today we will look at the Modern Warfare 2 Best Loadouts for each gun to determine which suits your playstyle the best.

We will tackle eight weapon categories: ARs, SMGs, Marksmen Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, Battle Rifles, Handguns and LMGs. Let us get into the class loadouts.

Modern Warfare 2 Best Loadouts: Category Wise

Assault Rifle

We will use the STB 556 due to its faster time to kill, moderate range accuracy and damage. Let us look at the attachments.

  • Muzzle – Echoline GS- X
  • Laser – VLK LZR 7MW
  • Underbarrel – FSS Sharkfin 90
  • Barrel – 18” Bruen Guerilla
  • Rear Grip – Stip-40

Sub Machine Gun

Fennec 45 has a high fire rate, decent recoil control, and faster mobility, which is best if you play a slayer role.

  • Muzzle – XTEN Razer Comp
  • Stock – FTAC Stock Cap
  • Underbarrel – FSS Sharkfin 90
  • Optics – Chronen Mini Pro
  • Rear Grip – Fennec Stippled Grip

Marksmen Rifle

The SA-B50 will be our choice for this setup since its ADS time is faster, and the damage is good for one-shot closer enemies.

  • Muzzle – Polar Fire S
  • Stock – Assault 60 Stock
  • Laser – FSS OLE V Laser
  • Rear Grip – Schlager Match Grip
  • Bolt – FSS S787 Bolt

Sniper Rifle

We will use the SP-X80 is the best in terms of range and damage in its class. So we will use it.

  • Muzzle – FTAC Reaper
  • Stock – PVZ-890 TAC Stock
  • Barrel – 22.5” Elevate-11
  • Rear Grip – Breun Lynx Grip
  • Bolt – FSS S787 Bolt

Shotgun

We will use the Lockwood 300 due to its long-range capability and damage.

  • Underbarrel – Schlager Tango
  • Guard – Demo Carbon Guard
  • Laser – Schlager ULO 66 Laser
  • Stock – Height Stock Mod
  • Barrel – 711 mm Matuzek D50

Battle Rifle

The Lachmann 762 is our best option here. It is a semi-auto weapon, but you can always use auto-fire mods.

  • Muzzle – Polarfire S
  • Laser – Canted Vibro Dot 7
  • Rear grip – Lachmann TCG 10
  • Magazine – 30-Round Mag
  • Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

Handgun

The Basilisk is like the Deagle. It has five bullets and is a revolver. Let us look at the loadout.

  • Ammunition – .500 Snake shot
  • Barrel –  10.5” FTAC Arrow
  • Rear Grip – Akimbo Basilisk
  • Trigger Action – Bryson Match Grade
  • Laser – Revo-LSD 7mW

LMG

We will use the RAAL here due to its versatility.

  • Rear Grip – Stip-40 Grip
  • Laser – FSS OLE V-Laser
  • Optics – VLK 4.0x Optic
  • Ammunition – .338 High Mag Velocity

