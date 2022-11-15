Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith – Best Loadouts for Each Categorical Weapon
Published 15/11/2022
Today we will look at the Modern Warfare 2 Best Loadouts for each gun to determine which suits your playstyle the best.
We will tackle eight weapon categories: ARs, SMGs, Marksmen Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, Battle Rifles, Handguns and LMGs. Let us get into the class loadouts.
Modern Warfare 2 Best Loadouts: Category Wise
Assault Rifle
We will use the STB 556 due to its faster time to kill, moderate range accuracy and damage. Let us look at the attachments.
- Muzzle – Echoline GS- X
- Laser – VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel – FSS Sharkfin 90
- Barrel – 18” Bruen Guerilla
- Rear Grip – Stip-40
Sub Machine Gun
Fennec 45 has a high fire rate, decent recoil control, and faster mobility, which is best if you play a slayer role.
- Muzzle – XTEN Razer Comp
- Stock – FTAC Stock Cap
- Underbarrel – FSS Sharkfin 90
- Optics – Chronen Mini Pro
- Rear Grip – Fennec Stippled Grip
Marksmen Rifle
The SA-B50 will be our choice for this setup since its ADS time is faster, and the damage is good for one-shot closer enemies.
- Muzzle – Polar Fire S
- Stock – Assault 60 Stock
- Laser – FSS OLE V Laser
- Rear Grip – Schlager Match Grip
- Bolt – FSS S787 Bolt
Sniper Rifle
We will use the SP-X80 is the best in terms of range and damage in its class. So we will use it.
- Muzzle – FTAC Reaper
- Stock – PVZ-890 TAC Stock
- Barrel – 22.5” Elevate-11
- Rear Grip – Breun Lynx Grip
- Bolt – FSS S787 Bolt
Shotgun
We will use the Lockwood 300 due to its long-range capability and damage.
- Underbarrel – Schlager Tango
- Guard – Demo Carbon Guard
- Laser – Schlager ULO 66 Laser
- Stock – Height Stock Mod
- Barrel – 711 mm Matuzek D50
Battle Rifle
The Lachmann 762 is our best option here. It is a semi-auto weapon, but you can always use auto-fire mods.
- Muzzle – Polarfire S
- Laser – Canted Vibro Dot 7
- Rear grip – Lachmann TCG 10
- Magazine – 30-Round Mag
- Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56
Handgun
The Basilisk is like the Deagle. It has five bullets and is a revolver. Let us look at the loadout.
- Ammunition – .500 Snake shot
- Barrel – 10.5” FTAC Arrow
- Rear Grip – Akimbo Basilisk
- Trigger Action – Bryson Match Grade
- Laser – Revo-LSD 7mW
LMG
We will use the RAAL here due to its versatility.
- Rear Grip – Stip-40 Grip
- Laser – FSS OLE V-Laser
- Optics – VLK 4.0x Optic
- Ammunition – .338 High Mag Velocity
