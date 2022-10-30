Modern Warfare 2 PC performance hampered by latest Nvidia drivers

While Modern Warfare 2 has received a lot of love from the fanbase, the PC port seems to be a bit problematic. After reports of crashing and forced re-downloads on Steam, the newest Nvidia drivers don’t seem to help. Taking to Twitter, the official Beenox account stated that Nvidia drivers 526.47 are the issue. The drivers were released a few days ago to bring support for Sackboy and DLSS 3 for F1 22. Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 2 is seeing increased instability due to the update. The developers are now urging fans to roll back to the 516.59, or 522.25 drivers for now. Aside from the driver rollback, it seems that attachment tuning is also to blame. Here’s everything known so far.

Modern Warfare 2 players advised to roll back the latest Nvidia drivers for better stability

We’ve noticed some stability issues with the latest NVIDIA drivers 526.47 on Call of Duty #MWII. For now we’d suggest you keep the 516.59, or 522.25 drivers. — BeenoxCODPC (@BeenoxCODPC) October 27, 2022

As confirmed by PC Gamer, Nvidia has acknowledged that there is an issue with their latest drivers and is working on a fix. As per Reddit user u/SuperNobbs, the issue keeps cropping up periodically as well:

“The only thing all of these crashes have in common is that the game asks me to verify the integrity of the game files before telling me, EVERY TIME, that 33 files failed to validate. So I’ll reinstall them and boot the game up, it’ll act as if I’ve never played it before (making me go through the T’s and C’s again). I’ll get back to playing and it’s all good. But at random it’ll do it again. And I’ve tried everything I can think of to sort it out but nothing seems to outright eliminate the issue.”

Additionally, attachment tuning could be contributing to the problem. As a preventative measure, the developers have disabled the feature and released a statement:

We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 29, 2022

As of now, no timeline for a fix has been shared. Users will have to wait for a driver/game update to fix the issues currently plaguing Modern Warfare 2.