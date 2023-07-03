MrBeast All Set to Hand Over His Used Underwear to a Fan

From hosting a real-life Squid Game to tipping an expensive car to a server, MrBeast is notorious for his eyebrow-raising ideas. With around 164 million subscribers, Jimmy Donaldson has come a long way as one of the undisputed creators on YouTube. Now, the 25-year-old is all set to surprise one of his fans by giving them his used underwear.

It all started recently when MrBeast became a hot topic after sharing his body transformation pictures on Twitter. The two images showcased Jimmy’s body before and after his weight-loss journey over a year. It’s the after photo where the YouTuber shows off his upper body, including his legs, wearing only underwear.

This is the clothing we’re talking about that Jimmy challenged to hand over to one of his fans. Moreover, it was a conditional challenge that led to all of this. So, let’s dive deeper, kicking off with Jimmy’s transformation picture.

MrBeast considers offering his underwear to a fan

On June 29th, the YouTuber went on Twitter, sharing inspiring physique transformation pictures.

The tweet went viral quickly, coming under the notice of the bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, who invited Jimmy to work with him.

In the right image, the undergarment Jimmy clicked himself into is about to get handed over to a fan. So, here’s the condition that ultimately led to this: After this tweet went viral, Mr. Beast boasted about his fan following, stating that 50 million people saw him in his underwear.

That’s when one of MrBeast’s fans, named ‘greg,’ replied to his tweet, presenting a condition upon fulfillment that Jimmy would hand over his underwear. Greg expressed his desire for Jimmy’s undergarment if his tweet garnered 50k likes. He said, “If this gets 50,000 likes can I have the underwear you were wearing in the picture?” To which the YouTuber responded, “I’ll consider it.”

Greg’s tweet had already amassed over 100,000 likes at the time of this writing. Therefore, MrBeast will hand over his underwear to Greg. Jimmy also humorously mentioned, “There is no way you want me to unironically grab my underwear out of the dirty laundry and send it to you,” Greg replied to Jimmy, stating he would prefer them washed; however, he’ll take whatever he gets.

