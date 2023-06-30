Andrew Tate’s Brother Joins Arnold Schwarzenegger to Applaud MrBeast for ‘Fantastic’ Physical Transformatio

The name MrBeast does not need any introduction. The biggest individual creator on the platform amasses over 160 million subscribers. He is also widely known for being extremely charitable and constantly giving out money in his videos. While he has received a lot of praise because of it, this time around it was for something different. The famous YouTuber previously revealed on his official Twitter account that he has been working out for a few months now. Following that, MrBeast shared his results. And the same has grabbed the attention of notable names.

Advertisement

The YouTuber recently took to social media to reveal his incredible body transformation, which has been applauded by many, including Andrew Tate’s brother and bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say about MrBeast’s physical transformation?

MrBeast revealed his physical transformation. In the post, MrBeast appears to have cut a lot of body fat and has maintained a good shape. Responding to the Twitter post, Arnold Schwarzenegger praised the YouTuber and even invited him for a workout session if he was in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1674456753029918722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The bodybuilding legend said:

“Wow – fantastic work. Keep pumping and inspiring people! Let me know if you’re in LA and want to get a lift in.”

Similar to the bodybuilding legend, Tristan Tate, the brother of controversial social media star Andrew Tate, also talked well about MrBeast. Tate is infamous for his blunt demeanor on social media. However, he used kind words for the renowned YouTuber.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TateTheTalisman/status/1674432595092979716?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tate said:

“This is awesome keep it up young man.”

It’s safe to say that MrBeast has come a long way in terms of his physical health. He revealed that he started training after realizing that he was obese. Apart from lifting weights, the YouTuber also does a minimum of 12,500 steps daily.

However, MrBeast is not the only famous personality who received praise from Tristan Tate. Famous streamer Adin Ross also grabbed Tate’s attention recently by taking up physical challenges.

Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate applauds Adin Ross

It looks like the content creators are starting to pay attention to their physical fitness as well. After MrBeast, Adin Ross has also come out publicly revealing that he has started to work on himself.

Adin Ross was heavily criticized for being unfit during his recent stream with Andrew Tate. Since then, he has started to engage in boxing and other physical activities.

Reacting to the same, Tristan Tate has applauded the efforts put in by the popular streamer, much like what he did with MrBeast. After praising the most subscribed individual YouTuber, Tate took to Twitter and responded to a video of Adin Ross by saying:

“I believe in @adinross.”

It’s safe to say that the work being put in by Adin Ross is not going unnoticed. Much like the Tate brothers, Ross is also criticized for not being rather blunt with his opinions. That said, regardless of everything, it is good to see him get into a better physical condition.

What are your thoughts on famous people taking physical fitness seriously? What are your thoughts on Arnold and Tristan’s tweet?