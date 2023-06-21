Shaquille O’Neal’s Encounter With ‘Blind’ Stevie Wonder Getting in an Elevator Resulted in Him Doubting the $200M Legend: “What up Diesel”

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the few NBA legends whose influence extends way beyond the hardwood. A DJ, producer, and rapper, Shaq has become a ‘cultural icon’ due to his diverse set of talents. O’Neal dabbling in these various fields has led him to make some very famous and influential friends too. In fact, Shaq was even building mates with 25-time Grammy-winning artist, Stevie Wonder, as they both lived on Wilshire Boulevard, in Las Vegas. While reminiscing about his various encounters with Stevie, Shaq recalled an event that made Shaq question if the $200,000,000 net-worth artist was actually blind.

Advertisement

Steve Wonder was born 6-weeks premature, which led to his early onset blindness. Though this is a well-established fact, Stevie’s behavior has made many questions his blindness. Even Shaq hinted at the same conclusion, as he recalled an encounter between the two superstars.

While the duo lived in the same building, a ‘blind’ Stevie once boarded the lift by himself, recognized and greeted Shaq, and proceeded to press his button on the escalator. This incident alarmed Shaq and made him speculate on Stevie’s blindness.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal recounts an incident with Stevie Wonder which made him question the singers ‘blindness’

The list of people who have ‘publicly’ stated their reservations about Steve Wonder being blind is long. People such as Grammy-winning artist Lionel Richie, TV host Steve Harvey, and comedian and actor Jammie Foxx are on that list. But of all the famous people who have said the above about Mr. Wonder, Shaq is definitely at the top of the list.

During an episode of Inside The NBA, Shaq was once pressured into telling the world about his encounter with Stevie Wonder, which had left The Lakers Legend doubting the singer’s blindness. Recounting the incident Shaq said

“Me and Stevie used to live in Wilshire Boulevard. This one time, I was already in the lobby and he was out front where the Valet takes your car. I was inside the lift and the door open’s and its Stevie. He enters the lift, and greets me saying ” What’s up Shaq, how you doing big dawg”. He then presses his floor button on the elevator and gets off on his floor. I rushed straight back to my room and called and told everyone I knew about the incident“.

Shaq shouts out rappers Jay-Z and Biggie Smalls for their genuine support

Shaq over the years has tried his hand at what seems like everything under the sun. But unlike the other projects, rapping and music were something that O’Neal saw real success in. With his first album ‘ Shaq Diesel’ going platinum, O’Neal was ‘pumped’ to record his second album.

Though to his disappointment, rappers were now charging upwards of $200,000 to collaborate with the LA star. This shocked Shaq as before his first album’s success the same artist were ready to work for free.

Advertisement

Though Shaq did shout out Jay-z and Biggie Smalls as the two were the only artists who stuck to their word and collaborated with O’Neal for free. Though his second album ‘ You Can’t Stop the Reign’ didn’t receive the same success as his previous album, Shaq loved working on it.