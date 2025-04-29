“You’re Not Buddies With Him”: Christopher Bell’s Wife Reveals Husband’s Preference for People Calling Him This

DEWALT Toyota driver Christopher Bell (20) hugs his wife Morgan Bell after winning the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, 2025 in Austin. | Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Christopher Bell, one of the frontrunners in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with three wins in his first 10 starts, has a clear personal preference — especially when it comes to what he’s called. This detail came to light during his wife, Morgan Bell’s recent appearance on Haley Dillon’s podcast, where she offered a glimpse into their life beyond the racetrack. The two touched on a wide range of subjects, from growing up immersed in racing to navigating life on the road during the season.

Among the lighter moments, when asked whether her husband goes by “Chris” or “Christopher,” Morgan didn’t skip a beat: it’s “Christopher,” without question. She added with a chuckle, “That’s actually a very funny thing, is that like he prefers to be called Christopher. Like Adam, like our crew chief and stuff, will call him Bell, and like some of the crew guys will call him Bell.”

She went on to clarify, “But it’s always Christopher over Chris. And we think it’s funny because most people are like, ‘Oh, if we’re like buddies like I can call you Chris.’ And it’s like, yeah, that means you’re not buddies with him because you don’t know that he prefers to be called Christopher.”

In the same vein, Dillon noted that many people often assume her husband Ty’s name is short for Tyler. She explained that it happens when people come up and say things like, ‘Hey Tyler, can you…’ or just casually drop ‘Tyler’ into conversation. And then he has to politely correct them, telling them that actually, it’s just Ty.

Family plans on the horizon for the Bells?

During the podcast, Morgan Bell also offered insights into her personal life, especially when Haley Dillon broached the subject of family planning. Curious about whether parenthood was on the horizon for the Bell couple, who tied the knot in 2020, Dillon asked if they had given thought to starting a family. Morgan responded, “We definitely do! We definitely do want kids, it’s just a matter of when, I guess.”

Though they haven’t set a timeline, Morgan affirmed that children are certainly part of their future plans and they’re currently figuring out the right time to take that step.

Since Haley and Ty Dillon are already parents to two children — Oakley Ray and Kapton Reed — Dillon chimed in with a light-hearted suggestion. She recommended Olive Garden as a go-to spot when the Bells eventually venture into parenthood, emphasizing its kid-friendly touches like iPad games that keep the little ones entertained.