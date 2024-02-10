2024 Daytona 500: Schedule, Timings for Qualifying and Main NASCAR Race

February 19, 2023, Daytona Beach, FL, United States of America: AUSTIN DILLON races down the front stretch during the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach FL. Daytona Beach United States of America – ZUMAa161 20230219_zaa_a161_035 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

The Daytona 500 is arguably one of the most famous races in the NASCAR universe. Since the sport’s inception, the fans have developed an affinity with this 2.5-mile, high-banked oval. To make things exciting, the Great American race is just days from kick-starting the 76th season of NASCAR. Needless to say, the thrill revolving around this year’s event is skyrocketing. So, how and when can one watch this enthralling race?

The inaugural round of the Daytona 500 commences on Sunday, 18th February at 2:30 pm ET. However, before the main event on Sunday, NASCAR will host the qualifying race on Wednesday to determine the front row and the duel races on Thursday, which will set the grid behind the front row. The pair of practice laps are scheduled for 16th and 17th February (Friday and Saturday) at 10:35 pm GMT or 5:35 pm ET and 3:30 pm GMT or 10:30 am ET, respectively.

Viewers can watch the race pan out on FOX and streaming services carrying FOX such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+, and FuboTV. Additionally, viewers outside of the United States can watch the race on Viaplay Sports 1.

What is special about the qualifying for the Daytona 500?

Unlike Formula 1, where everything happens on the same weekend, the preparations for the qualifying for the Daytona 500 begin on Tuesday itself. By the means of a random draw, the starting positions are determined for Wednesday’s qualifying race. The final 20 spots are awarded to drivers with the highest points from the last year.

Meanwhile, the qualifying for the 500-mile race is based on a one-car, one-lap format. The fastest two cars clinch the front row in the main event. Other qualifying times determine the starting positions for the 60-lap long (150-mile) duel races, the results of which would again determine the starting positions from third to 40th in the main race. The duel races determine the inside and the outside row for Sunday’s race.

It’s important to note that all 36 chartered teams will be given a spot to start in the “Great American Race”. The remaining four will go to the part-time teams. Interestingly, there will surely be drivers who fail to qualify if there are over 40 entries in the race.