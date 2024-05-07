“Was a Sight to See”: After Back-To-Back Podium Finishes at the Diamond League, Fred Kerley Spends Quality Time on F1 Racetrack

So far, Fred Kerley has had a mixed 2024 season, as he got podium finishes in outdoor events despite underperforming indoors. Moreover, after competing in two Diamond League events in China, the track star traveled to the Miami International Autodrome to attend the Formula One weekend, as seen on his Instagram profile.

F1 is a high-speed sport, and this was the track star’s first time attending such a spectacular event. He even acquired VIP paddock passes, which allowed him to spend the weekend in the Oracle Red Bull Racing team’s garage.

The Instagram video does show Kerley with the track monster designed by Chief Technology Officer Adrian Newey, the RB20, which has won four of six races in the current F1 season. The video transitions to a collage of images showing the track star immersed in the excitement of a race weekend.

While the track star posed in front of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso’s AMR24, he was also spotted on the grid, taking a photo with American football star Odell Beckham Jr. Besides, Kerley experienced the rush first hand as world champion Max Verstappen secured a sprint win, a pole position, and even a P2 finish on Sunday. It was a jam-packed weekend for the 29-year-old, and he had a great time, as his caption stated:

“First @f1 was a site to see. Speed speed speed.”

While fans loved watching Fred Kerley enjoy himself at the Miami GP, they also could not stop praising his performance at the Diamond League in China, where he secured podium finishes despite several challenges.

Fred Kerley’s Diamond League 2024 adventure

Many well-known track stars attended the Diamond League Tour 2024 opening ceremony in Xiamen. Fred Kerley was excited about the Chinese track meet because he was among the first athletes to register their names.

This time, the track sensation competed in the 100-meter sprint, as it is his primary emphasis this Olympic season. He revealed his additional aspirations during the pre-race press conference and even claimed that he was well-prepared for all challenges.

In Xiamen, the American track star won silver while Christian Coleman took gold. However, both American athletes were surprised in Suzhou when South African sprinter Akani Simbine grabbed the gold. Kerley finished third in the same race, but he was pleased with his performance because he now knows where he needs to improve before the Paris Olympics.