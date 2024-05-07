“Make Bolt Come out of Retirement”: Track World in Frenzy as Noah Lyles Secures Gold for Team USA at the World Relays 2024

The crowd at the World Relays in the Bahamas was treated to some exciting track action as Noah Lyles led Team USA to triumph in the 4×100-meter relay. The track sensation also celebrated his win with his followers, who admired the video he posted on Instagram.

The American fans were counting on the USATF relay team. The roster remained the same from the Olympic Qualification Round, featuring Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, and Noah Lyles. The event began with Lindsey giving the team a good start before passing the baton to Bednarek. The second leg, however, featured an intense battle amongst Team USA, Canada, and Italy, all vying for first place.

Bednarek passed the baton to King, who gave the squad a solid lead before giving it over to Lyles. The six-time world champion then demonstrated incredible speed, outpacing every other competitor on the grid and crossing the finish line in 37.10 seconds.

Team USA not only won the gold medal at the World Relays, but they also took the world lead ahead of the Paris Olympics. The Instagram video, which portrayed the entire race, demonstrated the relay team’s supremacy, as it stunned many internet followers, one of whom said,

“They finna make bolt come out of retirement.”

For this track fan, Kenny Bednarek’s speed in the second leg was incredible.

“Damn Kenny smoked Marcell like some fresh Za.”

Lindsey and King were the two young talents highlighted in the race, and despite not having a full champion squad, Team USA dominated the event.

“Yo that was a walk away. You see what Kenny did the the Olympic champion. He was pulling away while they were both at top end. Degrasse did Tortu dirty and we know that man can run. Yet Lyles left him too! No Kerley or Coleman and 37.40. Yea we good.”

Despite their accomplishment, critics continue to trash the USATF, but one fan has a strong response.

“If someone thinks 37.40 is slow, think again that time was the WR and American Record for more than a decade.”

People were also impressed with Kyree King’s pace during the third leg.

“Third leg carried and Noah held!”

Team USA won gold with a 0.49-second margin over second place, a significant accomplishment ahead of the July Olympics in Paris. This team has already qualified for the major event, which they achieved in style in the Bahamas.

