‘A Huge Win for Fans’: How FOX Sports’ IndyCar Deal Could Spark NASCAR Crossovers Ahead of the Memorial Day Double

Fox Sports began its maiden broadcast of the IndyCar Series in March this year. The historic arrangement has opened the doors for the opportunity to make multiple collaborations between the open-wheel racing series and NASCAR. The latest update is that there could be an IndyCar Series race at Phoenix during the same weekend when the Cup Series races there in the spring.

Advertisement

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric spoke about this during a recent appearance on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast. He was asked if he would consider racing in both disciplines at Phoenix instead of doing the usual ‘Double’, in which drivers participate in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Cindric agreed that it would be a great opportunity for anyone looking to attempt the Double. He said, “I love the idea, and this is as someone who’s been a lifelong IndyCar fan.

“I love the idea of any IndyCar-NASCAR double weekends, because there are so many tracks that we could do some really cool stuff around that. So, I think that’s just a huge win for race fans.”

As for himself, Cindric has never driven in an IndyCar Series race, but he did get to do a straight-line test a few years ago. Josef Newgarden, the IndyCar Series hotshot, had not felt like doing four days of straight-line testing alone. Cindric had been there by circumstance and volunteered to pop in.

On the podcast, he admitted how much he enjoyed the experience. In hindsight, will the NASCAR fandom ever get to see Cindric racing in an official IndyCar race? Or perhaps even attempt ‘The Double’?

Cindric’s plans for ‘The Double’

The No. 2 Ford Mustang driver was asked if he would like to do the Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double someday. He said that he certainly would. However, he is in no hurry.

The 27-year-old explained that his family has a long connection with the Indianapolis 500 and that he doesn’t see himself completing his racing career without ever taking part in it. He also expressed his admiration of Kyle Larson, who has attempted the feat over the past couple of years.

Cindric further acknowledged his desire to see an IndyCar Series driver come race in stock cars. Fox Sports could hold the cards on this too as the bridge between the two series in the coming years.