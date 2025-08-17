Breaking Down Corey Heim’s Record-Breaking NASCAR Season

At 23 years of age, Corey Heim has already achieved what the greatest in the Craftsman Truck Series did throughout history. The Tricon Garage hotshot reached Victory Lane at Richmond on Friday and added yet another win, his seventh, to his tally for 2025. As he heads into the playoffs with dominance, here’s a brief breakdown of the heights he has climbed.

First off, Heim has won seven of the 18 regular-season races this year. The previous record was five wins. The last time a driver won seven races in a single Truck Series season was in 2016, when William Byron achieved the feat. The youngster has also tied the record for the most top-three finishes with 11. He has secured 847 points, beating the 829 that was the earlier benchmark.

He heads into the playoffs now with 264 stage points. The most anyone had scored before this was 253. He also has more stage wins (15 against 10), more playoff points (50 against 35), and laps led (1,125 against 833) than any other driver in history. These numbers reflect how he has eaten with nothing left for his competitors and is bound to win the championship.

Regular Season Truck Series records set by Corey Heim in 2025 (previous record): Wins: 7 (5)

Top 3s: 11 (tie)

Points: 847 (829)

Stage Points: 264 (253)

Stage Wins: 15 (10)

Playoff Points: 50 (35)

Laps Led: 1,125 (833) pic.twitter.com/c8DK5KiMSm — Daniel Céspedes (@_DanielCespedes) August 16, 2025

Heim made it to the Championship 4 in each of the last two seasons. He finished fourth in 2023 and second in 2024. This could be the year in which he breaks this bad spell and carves his name in history forever. Interestingly, he is also now the youngest driver ever to reach 18 Truck Series wins. This record was previously held by the two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch.

The inspiring underdog story of Corey Heim

Unlike many of his peers, Heim doesn’t come from a lot of money. His father struggled to make ends meet early in his racing career, with a business in the gambling sector. Heim’s progression on the race track depended on the growth of this business. It was rather fortunate that money eventually flowed in.

With the resources to pay for cars, Heim jumped to Late Model Racing and then the ARCA Menards Series. He said in an interview with Jeff Gluck, “My dad always told me he didn’t have enough money to fund ARCA racing, so it was always in the back of my mind like, ‘I’m just going to keep doing it until I can’t anymore.’”

He kept his belief, used platforms such as iRacing to hone his skills, and before he knew it, he was racing in the Craftsman Truck Series. Every bit of success that he has achieved since is a resonance of the hard work that he and his father, Ray, put in to reach this level.