“Absolutely”: Denny Hamlin Wouldn’t Hesitate in Discussing Joey Logano’s Takes on Actions Detrimental

During a recent conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Actions Detrimental’s host and NASCAR ace Denny Hamlin clarified a few things regarding his show. One of those things was about whether he would take up the opinions of other drivers, such as Joey Logano, on his show to discuss them.

This subject was brought up by Earnhardt, who asked Hamlin if he was surprised that people within the NASCAR community listened to his show over the 2023 season. “Am I surprised? No. Because if one of my competitors had a podcast, I would listen. Absolutely. Because I want to hear their perspective,” Hamlin said.

“I genuinely care about what their perspective is and how did they see the race go down. Is it what I thought?”

It was then that Earnhardt proposed an example. The Hall of Famer asked Hamlin if Joey Logano has his podcast, and on that podcast, the Penske driver ends up saying something that he strongly disagrees with, so in that scenario, would Hamlin discuss what Logano said on his Actions Detrimental?

“Absolutely. I did it all year,” Hamlin replied. “All year, when drivers made certain comments on a show or through the media, I would expand upon it all year long. But again, it’s just an opinion. It’s not fact.”

“It’s just how I see things.”

Interestingly, there is something, a subject surrounding Joey Logano’s speeches, that Denny Hamlin might just consider discussing on his podcast.

Could Denny Hamlin react to Joey Logano’s take on “spoiled” NASCAR fans?

Not long ago, Joey Logano made a statement that left many with a sour taste. The 2x Cup champion claimed fans of NASCAR are “spoiled.” This led to a big discourse among the fans and the NASCAR community, most notable of which was on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the cousin show of Actions Detrimental of Denny Hamlin. However, Logano recently clarified his comments.

“I was saying that, as race fans, we don’t have much room to complain on that standpoint. Cost of being a race fan is expensive. It’s not cheap to go to a NASCAR race,” Logano said. “It’s unfortunate. It was pretty frustrating to hear where this went because I feel like I do so much for the sport. I love it and I care about the people.”

Logano claimed he gets paid to do that, but he wants to make it better for the next generation of racers as well as the race fans as he called out some “uneducated people” who misunderstood his comments and attacked him.

“Bottom line is, I love my race fans, I love all race fans,” Logano emphasized, putting a lid on this topic of discussion that started with his comments.

But it’d be interesting to see if Denny Hamlin decides to come out with his own reaction or take on Logano’s words on Actions Detrimental sometime in the future.