“He’s Gonna Get Outcoached”: Colin Cowherd Predicts Cowboys to Tank Against 49ers Because Of Coach Mike McCarthy

The NFL is about to witness a spectacle when the two super giant teams, the Cowboys and the 49ers, lock horns at the Levi’s Stadium this Sunday night. However, Cowherd is under the impression that the Cowboys have a high chance of losing, and it’s because of head coach Mike McCarthy.

Advertisement

In his latest episode of the Volume Podcast, Colin Cowherd had plenty to say about why Kyle Shanahan reigns supreme over Mike McCarthy in big games because of his productivity in the red zones.

Will Mike McCarthy get Out-coached?

Colin Cowherd, the host of The Herd on FS1, expressed doubts about Mike McCarthy’s coaching abilities ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ Sunday showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite McCarthy’s impressive coaching career and Super Bowl win, Cowherd remains skeptical of his capabilities, especially during situational plays. He highlights explicitly Kyle Shanahan as a superior coach for the 49e­rs, suggesting that McCarthy may be outmatched. In the podcast, he said,

Advertisement

“Mike McCarthy is not a bad coach, but I don’t love him in matchups like this. I think he’s going to get out-coached. I think the hole in Mike McCarthy’s game is situational football. Now, you can get away with it when you have Aaron Rodgers in your prime; you can probably get away with more when you have (Ezekiel Elliott), the best offensive line in football, and Dak in his prime. But I don’t think this is one of those situations.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyD_3ozsqgi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Cowboys have a history of struggling against the 49ers in playoff games, indicating consistent challenges when facing them. Cowherd believes McCarthy’s shortcomings extend beyond himself to reflect wide­r team-related issues. One of Cowherd’s primary criticisms focuses on McCarthy’s handling of “situational football.” He perceives it as a weak point in the Cowboys coach’s game.

While McCarthy succeeded with Aaron Rodgers and a strong supporting cast, Cowherd doesn’t think the current situation with Dak Prescott is favorable for McCarthy’s coaching style. The Cowboys have lost two straight playoff games to the 49ers. This is a situation they will likely have to face again past this game if they want to make it to “The Super Bowl.” However, even after Cowherd’s doubts, the Cowboys aim to challenge preconceived notions and prove their capabilities with a victory against the 49ers.

Advertisement

Cowboys Vs. 49ers to go Head to Head: Who Will Emerge Victorious?

Come Sunday, football fans can anticipate­ an exhilarating showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. Despite not being divisional rivals, both teams share an impressive history with five Supe­r Bowl victories each, fueling their determination to outperform one another this season. Notably, their de­fensive prowess has been the highlight of their succe­ss thus far, particularly for the 49ers who have exhibited outstanding performance in re­stricting opponents’ scoring during three conse­cutive home games. The 49ers owe much credit to players like Nick Bosa for upholding their strong tradition of defe­nsive excelle­nce.

On the other hand, despite facing challenges such as CB Tre­von Diggs’ season-ending injury, the Cowboys have managed to bounce back and currently boast one of the league’s top-ranke­d defenses in te­rms of points allowed per game. Both teams possess offensive firepower but are expected to tighten their defenses in the red zone, potentially leading to a lower-scoring game with more field goals. This sets the stage for an intriguing Sunday Night Football matchup with a prediction of under 45 points.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1710812274288697366?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Cowboys’ history is not doing them any favors, and naysayers are plenty. But could the recent changes in the team like the tweaked offense work out for the team or is Cowherd right and McCarthy’s “situational football” plays a liability? However, after the blowout victory against the Patriots, hope is running high. There are many swing factors that will make this matchup a must-watch. It remains to be seen if McCarthy can prove Cowherd wrong.