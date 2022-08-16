“One hundred percent” – Former WWE Champion wants to wrestle Brock Lesnar in one more match!

A former Champion of WWE has expressed his desire recently to face The Beast, Brock Lesnar is one more match!

A former champion of WWE has revealed that he is looking forward to facing Brock Lesnar. The former WWE Champion has said that he wants another match against Brock Lesnar when he returns. The last weekend witnessed the wrestling battle between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam was billed as the final meeting between the two superstars.

The battle between the two wrestling legends turned out to be a wild main event. The event witnessed The Beast using a tractor to flip the entire ring on its side while the Tribal Chief was still inside. However, title defender Roman Reigns overcame Lesnar once again. This resulted in reigns becoming the Last Man Standing and thus retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Former WWE Champion wants to wrestler Brock Lesnar in one more match!

Now it is one of the former WWE Champions who has expressed his desire to face The Beast in one more match. The former WWE champion is currently set to battle Roman at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022. The wrestling battle is set to take place at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The wrestler who has desired to face Brock Lesnar is none other than Drew McIntyre. Drew recently appeared in a recent interview with TV Insider. On the platform, the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley was asked if he wanted to face Lesnar again in WWE. Answering the question McIntyre said that if both the wrestlers stay healthy then for one hundred per cent he is looking forward to facing Brock.

Drew further said that he wants a crack at the title whether it’s Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. Mentioning Sheamus and AJ Styles, Drew said that there are many people who want to go after the title. Speaking about The Beast, Brock Lesnar the current United States Champion said that the wrestler is never going to be done until he completely retires.

“One hundred per cent. If he stays healthy, and I stay healthy, we’ll get it. I want a crack at the title whether it’s Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre does. Sheamus does. AJ Styles too. So many people want to go after that title. Brock though is never going to be done until he completely retires. So if he isn’t done, there is still that opportunity for us.”