“Never Sat Well With Me”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Truth Behind Driver Mentality Amid Kyle Larson’s Darlington Situation

Kyle Larson’s agonizing race last Sunday at Darlington Raceway brought up an interesting discussion as Dale Earnhardt Jr. delved deeper into the mental aspect of racing, not only as a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series but also as a team and its members.

Larson’s day at ‘The Lady in Black’ started off with a spin that wrecked his racecar within the first few laps of the race after he hit the inside wall on the front straightaway of the track.

Despite him not being able to make it on pit road under his own power, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports crew elected to repair the car and sent him out 163 laps down from the leaders.

It was at this moment, when Larson, who was merely running a procession, crashed once again, altering the outcome of the race as Ryan Blaney tried to cross the checkered flag first. However, as things would pan out, Denny Hamlin got lucky and won instead.

Junior discussed why the #5 crew at HMS did not decide to just call it a day after having to make such extensive repairs, and why even bother with going over 150 laps down to the competition.

“The teams would do anything in the world they could to avoid walking out of there feeling like they didn’t try their hardest. They weren’t going to leave that racetrack thinking, ‘Yeah, we just kind of gave up.’ When the DVP (Damaged Vehicle) policy came in, that was my concern. You’re going to normalize giving up.”

Junior further talked about how not leaving the racetrack with a DNF was a mental exercise rather than one where financial savings/gains were being looked at and added:

“The mental aspect of it was what never sat well with me because it would normalize guys just sort of saying, ‘Alright, we’re done. Let’s just go home,’ and the driver’s home before the checkered flag falls.”

Ultimately, Larson and the #5 HMS crew’s efforts did go in vain as they could not get back to the lead lap during what, frankly, was a horrific weekend for the team.

However, heading into Bristol this Sunday, the crew would have the consolation that they tried their level best, and that is one feeling Dale Earnhardt Jr. does not want lacking in the NASCAR garage area.