Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has One Big Gripe With Modern Smartphones: “I Wish They’d Never Done That”

With advancements in technology, there is always one group of people who are not quite happy with the changes, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of them. Over time, smartphone sizes have changed, and the NASCAR Hall of Famer is not happy with what they have become.

Dale Jr.’s wife, Amy, takes issue with him stashing his phone in his back pocket, as the habit wears out one side and makes him look like he is sporting a saggy bottom. It intensifies his backside, prompting her to call him out repeatedly. On top of that, increasing phone sizes compound the problem. Larger phones typically pack more heft as well, and that is precisely what grinds Dale Jr.’s gears.

Dale Jr. was recently caught griping about these oversized devices. Back in the day, phones actually slipped into pockets without making someone look like they’re smuggling a brick. Now, given the dimensions phones have reached, people practically need a purse to haul the thing around.

Junior vented his frustration on his podcast, declaring, “They’re too freaking big. Like, we had to keep making them bigger and bigger and bigger. And of course, I’m going to get the bigger one cuz it gets the new one’s bigger. Got Well, they make them a little bigger. Like a little bit bigger, and I’m going to go buy it. I wish they’d never done that because they used to be.”

He continued reminiscing about more manageable devices: “I had the small phone, the small version of the new phone, and I’ve got all my old ones. I got my 3es, my S3s. Well, I got every iPhone that we’ve ever bought. I still have it. And the original ones were so small and easy, convenient.”

What pushed him toward a larger device was an NBC executive who pulled out his massive phone while they gathered in Kansas City for a Chiefs game. The moment Dale Jr. took out his compact model, the executive urged him to upgrade for the screen real estate. “Man, in the line of work you’re in, you ought to have the big phone. Everything’s video.”

Given the executive’s seniority and professional standing, Junior acquiesced and purchased a larger phone. But Junior’s frustration with the same is actually understandable. Oversized phones present several drawbacks.

They resist one-handed operation, are poor in pocketability, add weight that strains hands and wrists, increase the likelihood of drops and damage, and make on-the-go tasks clumsy, despite delivering exceptional media viewing and gaming experiences.

But Junior’s professional demands force him to tolerate these inconveniences, even though he’d prefer otherwise.