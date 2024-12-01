mobile app bar

“Quit Trying to Shove That Down Our Throats”: NASCAR Insider Slammed for Broadcast Suggestion in Social Media Post

Fans in the crowd wear clothing apparel of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Keeping fans engaged about what’s going on the race track isn’t an easy job. A poor broadcasting team can heavily influence the energy of the fandom about a particular race incident or outcome. With the 2025 media deal bringing in fresh faces and voices to the NASCAR Cup Series, there is bound to be a bit of diversity in the booth. But Brett Griffin, spotter and podcast host, does not think it’s enough.

He recently posted on X, “The best thing about college football is the diversity of broadcasters. NASCAR is too much from the same folks week after week.  We gotta figure out how to make some of the energy get better around here.” What Griffin appears to have failed to understand are the repercussions of his suggestion. NASCAR has a maximum of three races every weekend.

And they all take place at the same venue most of the time. Using multiple broadcasters every week is not a practical or sensible solution in this picture. However, the fandom made sure to point out this error in thought to him. One fan replied, “Dude college lame ball has 300 fucking games a week Nascar has 2 to 4 races every weekend…”

Another followed, “There’s 30+ football games a weekend. you think it’d be diverse otherwise? Like wtf, thought we wanted to stop being compared to stick and ball sports.” The overwhelming opinion from fans was that stock car racing needs to be stopped compared with stick and ball sports. One fan had seen enough from all the messy takes that people were shoving down on others.

They said, “Nascar is not a stick and ball sport. Quit trying to shove that down our throats. We need broadcasters who can bring storylines and personality to parades while not screaming every other corner. Screaming doesn’t equal exciting.” So, what is the solution to this problem? One follower had the secret up his sleeve and wrote, “Let Leigh call the full season. Problem solved.”

American-Australian commentator Leigh Diffey called a small number of races in the 2024 Cup Series season and struck immediate chemistry with his audience.

His knack for words and drama backed by solid research was favored by many including drivers like Denny Hamlin. Many have been expressing that the 53-year-old ought to be in the booth for all 36 races in the season.

There will be a larger array of voices and faces in the booth next year than there have been in the past. Hopefully, the new media arrangement will prove to be a positive move towards increasing the global fanbase of stock car racing and NASCAR.

