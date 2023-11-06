HomeSearch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pens Down Short Note After Living Ultimate Prediction Come To Life: “..Means the World to Me”

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 06, 2023

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pens Down Short Note After Living Ultimate Prediction Come To Life: “..Means the World to Me”

September 15, 2023, Bristol, TN, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) takes to the track for the Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol TN. Bristol USA

The final race of the season saw the championship four drivers battle it out on the race track in a bid to claim glory. At the end of the day, it was Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney that emerged as the 2023 Cup Series champion over his fellow competitors.

While Blaney surely would have been elated with his first Cup career title, somewhere behind the scenes, former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. was left mesmerized as well. Earlier, Junior rallied behind Blaney, selecting the Team Penske driver as his championship favorite.

Not long after the conclusion of the race at Pheonix Raceway, Junior penned down a short note over social media after his prediction turned out to be the real deal. 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares thoughts after his prediction comes to fruition

In the note, Junior first mentioned how it was an emotional day for him to witness Kevin Harvick finish his career and how seeing that makes him realize how far he has come in his life.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1721322308726599738?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He then spoke about Blaney’s win, commenting on how he recalled the Team Penske driver’s first Cup Series start. Also, he was the one to bring the beer for the post-race party back then.

Blaney winning the title was a sight to witness for both Junior and the fans of the sport. His wheel-to-wheel battle with William Byron during the dying stages of the race concluded with a second-place finish behind the lord of the watermelons; Ross Chastain.

With that the 2023 Cup Series season came to a close and the drivers and teams would finally get some time off to celebrate and reflect upon everything that transpired this year.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal