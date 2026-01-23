“Amy Hates It”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife Has A Big Problem With This Habit of Junior

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stands as one of the most admired figures in NASCAR, a reputation that he has built not solely on lineage as the son of Dale Earnhardt Sr., but on years of visible commitment to the sport itself. His influence goes way beyond the driver’s seat.

Advertisement

For instance, he owns and operates an Xfinity Series team, runs a media company deeply embedded in NASCAR discourse, and has invested time and resources in reviving and promoting historic racetracks that had slipped into long-term dormancy.

Fans value his insight on racing matters, yet their curiosity rarely stops at competition alone. His personal life has long drawn interest, and he has never shied away from addressing it. That openness is on full display on Junior’s Bless Your Hardt’ podcast, which he co-hosts with his wife, Amy Earnhardt. It has helped fans relate to him more on a human level.

On the show, the duo offers relatable details that narrow the gap between public figure and audience. Recently, one of those moments centered on a habit of his that consistently frustrates Amy. The topic surfaced when a co-host asked Dale Jr. where he usually keeps his phone. Amy answered before he could, explaining that he has a habit of keeping it in his back pocket. Dale Jr. quickly acknowledged, saying,

“Amy hates it.” Amy agreed, clarifying her objection. “I do hate it because it wears his one pocket out, and he looks like he’s got saggy bottom.” Dale Jr. quipped that Amy believes the habit makes his backside look bigger, prompting her to double down. “It looks like pancake-y. You have a bubble butt. It makes it look different. I’m like, what is going on over there? Quit that.”

The banter stayed playful, drawing laughter as the conversation went ahead, and Junior was asked if he ever keeps the phone in his front pocket. Dale Jr.’s response pushed the moment fully into comic territory.

“No, I don’t want to put it in my front pocket because I don’t want it close to the jewels. You know what I’m saying? I’m like, you know, whatever it’s doing to me, I’d rather have it travel through the fat of my ass than lay it right up next to it, the jewels. My ass is saving me.” Amy, justifiably so, burst into a fit of laughter as Junior gave the audience his reasoning, mocking the former NASCAR driver in the process.

Whether or not Dale Jr.’s ‘jewels’ are being affected by his cellphone being in his front or his back pocket, it is safe to say the exchange between this NASCAR couple can sometimes go way off the charts, and we’re here for it.