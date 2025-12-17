“Animosity Ends With Accountability”: Denny Hamlin Tears Into NASCAR Insider Over Antitrust Lawsuit Coverage

Although Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan, and Bob Jenkins ultimately brought the antitrust lawsuit to a close and secured a settlement with NASCAR, Hamlin has made it clear that the legal victory did not erase his frustration with how the case was portrayed publicly.

Advertisement

Rather than celebrating the outcome quietly, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has turned his attention to what he views as missteps in media coverage. During the trial, he openly criticized an ESPN article, calling it a distortion of the narrative and dismissing it as propaganda. Now, his focus has shifted to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the commentary that aired when the lawsuit first surfaced.

Hamlin took issue with criticism delivered early in the legal process and directed his response at Channel 90 host and former crew chief Larry McReynolds. On X, Hamlin challenged the tone and substance of those remarks after the case concluded. He wrote,

“Good morning. Now that the case is settled and the evidence is out, will you or anyone on channel 90 be issuing an apology for what you all said about 23XI/FRM when the lawsuit was filed?”

That post sparked immediate reaction from fans. One questioned the premise of demanding an apology, arguing that talk show hosts are entitled to voice their beliefs in real time. The fan suggested that commentary reflects opinion at the moment it is delivered, whether or not it aligns with public sentiment, and asked why hindsight should require contrition.

Hamlin responded by explaining his position. He said the release of documents and evidence after the settlement clarified the narrative that had conflicted with the earlier one.

From his standpoint, accountability matters when new information proves earlier conclusions flawed. While acknowledging McReynolds’ work ethic, Hamlin expressed hope that the analyst had reviewed the full scope of facts following the settlement and reassessed his stance accordingly.

The exchange drew additional voices into the conversation. PRN Live employee Brad Gillie weighed in, noting that while Hamlin’s comments appeared directed at McReynolds, perhaps the sport would benefit from closing the chapter altogether.

Gillie emphasized a desire to see everyone involved move forward with unity and grace, suggesting that prolonged tension serves little purpose. Hamlin’s reply was brief and pointed. “Animosity ends with accountability.”

Animosity ends with accountability. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) December 16, 2025

Hamlin even posted the remarks he believed warranted an apology, citing specific comments made during the early stages of the lawsuit. He wrote,

“I believe it was, ‘how dare them for trying to come in and change the sport. 23XI hasn’t been around long enough and FRM wasn’t good enough’. Also how about ‘I dont know what their problem is, 13 other teams signed it’. Just to name a few examples.”

For Hamlin, those statements reflected assumptions that failed to hold up once the full record became public. His argument centers on the idea that strong opinions carry responsibility, particularly when they shape public perception around complex legal and business matters. In his view, acknowledging misjudgment is part of moving the sport forward.

What remains uncertain is how SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, one of NASCAR’s most prominent broadcast partners, will respond to his criticism. For Hamlin, the settlement may have closed, but it does not automatically close the conversation surrounding how the story was narrated.