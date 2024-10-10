“I Was Spoiled”: Kyle Busch Unvcovers Major JGR-RCR Differentiator, Reveals NASCAR Life Behind the Scenes

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 14: Kyle Busch ( 8 Richard Childress Racing Zone Chevrolet) being interviewed during Daytona 500 Media Day on February 14, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 14 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Media Day

Kyle Busch, currently seen driving the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, recently shared some insights he wishes die-hard fans understood about the sport and its drivers.

Advertisement

Amid a challenging season with no wins despite giving it his all, Busch reflected on his time with the Joe Gibbs Racing team and how moving to Richard Childress has been a humbling experience.

So far this season, Kyle’s top-5 finishes are matched by his DNFs: 5. With five races left before the season concludes, he is looking forward to continuing his impressive streak of securing at least one win each season for the last 20 years—something he hopes to give his fans.

However, he also shed light on the additional challenges drivers face beyond the racetrack, emphasizing the myriad of responsibilities they juggle week after week.

During his recent conversation with The Athletic in their well-known ’12-questions’ segment, when Busch was asked about what fans don’t realize about what he does for a living, the 39-year-old replied, “How much you really do behind the scenes, whether it’s photo shoots or media stuff or sponsor stuff. [Points to firesuit covered with sponsor logos].”

That’s 3 wins for me! 🏁🏁🏁 That means our friends @cheddarskitchen are giving away a FREE No. 8 Special, Chicken Tender Platter (terms apply). All you have to do is text “THREE4KB” to 79922 to get your coupon for this special offer! pic.twitter.com/WN1iCr9k2Z — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 5, 2023

He also elaborated on the extensive commitments required by sponsorships, especially managing relationships with multiple brands. “Sponsor stuff is a lot, especially when you have 15 of them that carry your year to get you through. Which is fine; I get it. I was spoiled for a lot of time at JGR when I only had two — M&M’s and Interstate Batteries,” the Las Vegas native added.

He noted that this year, with a diverse array of partners like Zone, BetMGM, Morgan & Morgan, Rebel, FICO, Cheddar’s, 3CHI, Alsco, and Lucas Oil, the demands on him have increased.

As a driver, he’s often pulled in many different directions, attending various events and fulfilling numerous roles that go beyond just racing.

Busch’s thoughts on his challenges & drive in NASCAR

Busch admits he often agrees with the sentiments expressed by NASCAR fans related to on-track product and commercial issues. Although he feels they can sometimes be overly critical, often not fully understanding the grueling nature of being a driver in the sport.

He reflected on the difficulty of consistently competing at a high level, acknowledging that not achieving his desired outcomes each week isn’t enjoyable.

The sting of fan criticism also weighs on him, with some suggesting, “You’re washed up and you can’t do it and you should retire and you should just get out of it?“ Such comments occasionally lead Busch to question, “Maybe. Are they right?”

What fuels his continued efforts, however, is witnessing drivers who capture wins not through dominance but through situational opportunities. He observes, “It wasn’t like they were a dominant force or anything; they just kind of backed into one.”

Looking ahead, Busch is set to compete at Charlotte Roval. He has maintained an impressive average finish of 3.3 at the venue since 2021, placing in the top 5 in all three races he has competed in since that year.