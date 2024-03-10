Bubba Wallace vs Tyler Reddick: NASCAR Drivers’ Contrasting Approach to Racing

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 02: Bubba Wallace ( 23 23XI Racing McDonald s Toyota) talks with Tyler Reddick ( 45 23XI Racing Jordan Brand Toyota) during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500 on September 02, 2023 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: SEP 02 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500

When a rookie enters NASCAR, they often start by following the footsteps of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport, like Dale Earnhardt or Jeff Gordon. As time goes by, they develop their own driving style that sets them apart from the others. Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick made their debuts in the Cup Series in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and one might assume that they have developed their approach to racing by now. And they have. Needless to say, they are quite different.

Ahead of the Phoenix Cup race, the #23 driver said, “You can call it over-analyzing, but he(Reddick) takes everything to the extreme and wants to figure it out. I respect that 100 percent. It’s a different mindset than I have.”

“I try not to over-complicate things… not saying that he does but, I try to focus on the big areas and deal with the rest. I feel like, he’s like, I wanna fix the temperature outside.”

The Toyota team is coming off their career-best season as both their drivers advanced into the playoffs and also ended the season inside the top 10 on overall points standings.

2024 resolutions for the 23XI Racing team

Aiming to build on their stellar season, right at the start of 2024, 23XI revealed three resolutions for the current season.

“Continue to perform at the best of our abilities on track”; “Race the 23 and 45 back into the playoffs” and “Continue moving Forward Together”, they said.

Reddick made the longest championship run of his career last year by reaching the round of 8. He secured a win at Kansas, besides recording 10 top-fives and a career-best 16 top-tens. He also ended the season 6th on points.

Wallace, on the other hand, qualified for the playoffs for the first time in his career. Although winless, the Alabama native driver led 285 laps and registered five top fives and 10 top 10s.

All things considered, it is natural for them to aim higher this year.